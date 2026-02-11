Burton Albion vs. West Ham United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Feb 2026 13:45

Burton Albion welcome West Ham United to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a fourth-round clash in the FA Cup.

The hosts defeated Boreham Wood 5-0 in their third round tie, while the visitors narrowly progressed past Queens Park Rangers with a 2-1 win.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the event.

What time does Burton Albion vs. West Ham United kick off?

Burton Albion vs. West Ham United is set to kick off at 12:15 UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Burton Albion vs. West Ham United being played?

Burton Albion will welcome West Ham United to the Pirelli Stadium, which has a capacity of up to 6,912 supporters.

How to watch Burton Albion vs. West Ham United in the UK

TV channels

Fans from the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

The fixture will be available to stream in the UK on both the Discovery+ website and app.

Highlights

The TNT Sports Football YouTube channel will upload match highlights shortly after the final whistle, as well as the accounts and websites of both clubs.

What is at stake for Burton Albion vs. West Ham United?

Burton Albion are undoubtedly the underdogs heading into this clash, with the hosts struggling in the relegation zone of League One, while they are winless in their last five games.

Although West Ham are similarly fighting against relegation, the Premier League outfit have found their feet in recent weeks, with the Hammers winning four, drawing one and losing only one of their last six matches.

Burton Albion have also never progressed past this round of the FA Cup, while they have only reached the fourth round on one previous occasion in 2010-11, losing 3-1 to Burnley.