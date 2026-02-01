Preview: Burton Albion vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Feb 2026 15:52

Burton Albion will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Doncaster Rovers to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 21st in the League One table and are inside the relegation zone on goal difference, while the visitors are just one point below them in 22nd.

Match preview

Burton are without a win in their last three matches, but they picked up an important point on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with league leaders Cardiff City.

Jake Beesley gave the Brewers the lead with a bicycle kick, but Cardiff responded well as Alex Robertson netted a brace to make it 2-1.

Kyran Lofthouse, though, netted a late equaliser to rescue a point for Burton which could prove extremely valuable at the end of the season.

Manager Gary Bowyer was delighted with the way his side immediately bounced back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers just five days earlier and the Brewers will now be hoping to build some real momentum, with Tuesday's clash a relegation six-pointer.

However, Burton do have one of the worst home records in the division, with only bottom side Port Vale and Wimbledon picking up less points than them.

Doncaster, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City on Saturday as their four-match unbeaten streak came to an end.

Tyreik Wright scored a late winner for the Bantams after firing home a Josh Neufville cross and Doncaster boss Grant McCann was left bemoaning the "fine margins" that led to their loss.

It was Doncaster's first league defeat in 2026, but they are confident that they have what it takes to stay up after beating Wimbledon and Leyton Orient and drawing with Bolton and Wigan Athletic in their previous four games.

The Rovers will be buoyed by the fact they have not lost to Burton in their last three meetings across all competitions, but they do have one of the worst away records in the league.

Only Leyton Orient and Blackpool have picked up less points on the road than Doncaster so far this season.

Burton Albion League One form:

LLWLLD

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

LWWLLD

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

LDWDWL

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LWWDWL

Team News

Andy Cannon could make his first start for Burton after signing on loan from Wrexham, with the midfielder making his debut off the bench against Cardiff.

Tyrese Shade could also replace Kain Adom up front, with Beesley also starting as a striker after netting the opener against the Bluebirds.

Doncaster are set to welcome back defender Neill Byrne after he was unable to play against parent club Bradford on Saturday, while Jack Senior could also return at left-back after recovering from illness.

Veteran striker Billy Sharp is expected to continue leading the line, with on-loan Everton forward Francis Okoronkwo facing up to four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Williams, Revan; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Clark; Sterry, Byrne, McGrath, Senior; Molyneux, Bailey, Gotts, Clifton, Adelakun; Sharp

We say: Burton Albion 0-0 Doncaster Rovers

We are expecting a close game between two sides that really cannot afford to lose.

