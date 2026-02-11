Dani Carvajal future: Will veteran Real Madrid defender leave Bernabeu this summer?

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 13:57 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 13:59

AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly all interested in signing Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal on a free transfer this summer.

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding the 34-year-old's future, as he has been available for selection for over a month after working his way back from injury, but the experienced defender is being continually overlooked.

Carvajal has featured in the Copa del Rey and Champions League in 2026, but the Spaniard has been an unused substitute in Real Madrid's last five league fixtures.

David Jimenez was given a surprise start at right-back for Real Madrid against Valencia on Sunday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold then introduced off the bench.

© Imago

Milan, Juventus, Inter 'all interested' in Carvajal

When asked about Carvajal's situation, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said: “I’ll be very clear. I’m seeing Dani improve in training day by day. Gradually. Obviously, I’m not going to take any risks.

“Inside the dressing room, I don’t need to explain the importance of Dani. He’s the one who always has something to say before and after matches.

“The players need to have a reference like him in the dressing room, and I’m sure he’s going to find his best form. With the patience and effort we’re putting in and his dedication, I’m confident that he’s getting closer to regaining his relevance."

Carvajal has been one of the standout right-backs in world football for some time, representing Real Madrid on 438 occasions, scoring 14 times and registering 65 assists.

However, it is difficult to imagine a route back into the XI for the veteran at this stage, especially as Alexander-Arnold has now returned from an injury of his own.

© Imago

Carvajal's Real Madrid contract will expire in June

According to reports in Spain, Milan, Juventus and Inter have all expressed an interest in signing Carvajal on a free transfer this summer.

A number of clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Carvajal's situation ahead of the summer market.

As it stands, Milan are said to be the favourites, with Carvajal potentially joining up with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric at San Siro.

Modric's contract with Milan is due to expire this summer, but the 40-year-old has the option of a one-year extension, and he has impressed for the Italian giants this term.