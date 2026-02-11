European Super League: Real Madrid set out position as "agreement of principles" is reached

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 17:09 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 17:12

Real Madrid and UEFA have reached "an agreement of principles for the wellbeing of European club football", with the proposed European Super League coming to an end.

Barcelona announced on Saturday that they were withdrawing from the European Super League, which left Real Madrid as the only one of the 12 founding clubs onboard.

However, a joint statement by UEFA, European Football Clubs and Real Madrid read: "Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, Uefa, EFC, and Real Madrid announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the wellbeing of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology.

"This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented."

© Imago

European Super League 'over' as Real Madrid reach agreement with UEFA, EFC

Real Madrid had previously said that they would seek "substantial damages" from UEFA for blocking the project, which was launched in 2021.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez said in November 2025 that he was "more convinced than ever" of securing a victory.

However, UEFA, the EFC and Real Madrid have now reached "an agreement of principles".

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had all originally signed up to the proposed league.

© Imago

European Super League would have rivalled or replaced the Champions League

However, all of the English teams withdrew within 72 hours following an incredible backlash.

La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid had remained committed to the project, but the duo are no longer looking to push forward the European Super League.

Real Madrid are seeking to win a 16th European Cup this season, with Los Blancos preparing to tackle Benfica in the knockout round playoffs.

The European Super League would have directly rivalled or indeed replaced the Champions League, which has been revamped to include a league stage.