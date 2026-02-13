Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Wigan: Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Kai Havertz latest

A welcome distraction from their recent Premier League slip-up, Arsenal welcome Wigan Athletic to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round showdown.
The Gunners' lead at the summit of the top-flight table has now been cut down to four points as a result of their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Thursday, when Manchester City fans celebrated as loudly as Bees supporters.
However, Mikel Arteta's men cruised past Portsmouth 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup and can now reach the fifth stage since their triumphant 2019-20 season.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Wigan, whom they memorably overcame on penalties in the 2013-14 semi-finals en route to glory.
William Saliba
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: February 15 (vs. Wigan)
William Saliba was an unexpected absentee from the draw with Brentford due to illness, and it remains to be seen if he recovers in time for Sunday, but he should be rested either way.
Martin Odegaard
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: February 15 (vs. Wigan)
Martin Odegaard returned from a knock off the bench in midweek but suffered a worrying blow to the knee when trying to prevent Brentford's equaliser.
The Norwegian saw out the game, but he was reportedly seen limping heavily through the mixed zone, so it would be a shock to see him feature here.
Kai Havertz
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Chelsea)
The luckless Kai Havertz was just beginning to make an impact again when he picked up a new muscle issue, one that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of February.
Mikel Merino
Status: Out
Type of injury: Foot
Possible return date: Unknown
Mikel Merino recently underwent a successful operation on a foot fracture, and the Spaniard is fighting an uphill battle to return before the end of the season.
Max Dowman
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)
Sixteen-year-old phenom Max Dowman is closing in on a return from a troublesome ankle problem, but the visit of Wigan will come a bit too soon for the attacker, who should have otherwise started this contest.
ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.