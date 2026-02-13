Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Wigan: Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Kai Havertz latest

By Ben Knapton | 13 Feb 2026 10:17

A welcome distraction from their recent Premier League slip-up, Arsenal welcome Wigan Athletic to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round showdown.

The Gunners' lead at the summit of the top-flight table has now been cut down to four points as a result of their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Thursday, when Manchester City fans celebrated as loudly as Bees supporters.

However, Mikel Arteta's men cruised past Portsmouth 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup and can now reach the fifth stage since their triumphant 2019-20 season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Wigan, whom they memorably overcame on penalties in the 2013-14 semi-finals en route to glory.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: February 15 (vs. Wigan)

William Saliba was an unexpected absentee from the draw with Brentford due to illness, and it remains to be seen if he recovers in time for Sunday, but he should be rested either way.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 15 (vs. Wigan)

Martin Odegaard returned from a knock off the bench in midweek but suffered a worrying blow to the knee when trying to prevent Brentford's equaliser.

The Norwegian saw out the game, but he was reportedly seen limping heavily through the mixed zone, so it would be a shock to see him feature here.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Chelsea)

The luckless Kai Havertz was just beginning to make an impact again when he picked up a new muscle issue, one that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of February.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino recently underwent a successful operation on a foot fracture, and the Spaniard is fighting an uphill battle to return before the end of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Sixteen-year-old phenom Max Dowman is closing in on a return from a troublesome ankle problem, but the visit of Wigan will come a bit too soon for the attacker, who should have otherwise started this contest.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.