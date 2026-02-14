Girona vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 16:45

Barcelona are once again expected to be without the services of Raphinha and Marcus Rashford for Monday's La Liga contest with Catalan rivals Girona.

Raphinha is still dealing with a groin issue, while Marcus Rashford also missed the Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid on Thursday night due to a knee problem.

Rashford's issue is not serious, but the England international did not train on Saturday and is therefore highly unlikely to be involved in this fixture.

As a result, there could be spots in the final third for both Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo.

Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee) and Pedri (hamstring) are still missing, but Barcelona did not suffer any fresh problems against Atletico.

Eric Garcia was sent off against Atletico in the Copa del Rey, but his suspension does not relate to the league, so the Spaniard is set to start.

There could be a change of position for Garcia, though, with the ex-Manchester City youngster potentially being moved into midfield, allowing Gerard Martin to come into the side.

There could also be a spot at centre-forward for the experienced Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Lewandowski