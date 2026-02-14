West Ham games Freddie Potts will miss as Nuno Espirito Santo reacts to controversial Burton red card

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 16:08 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 16:08

West Ham United midfielder Freddie Potts will miss three Premier League games following his red card in Saturday's FA Cup win over Burton Albion, which Nuno Espirito Santo has now reacted to.

The Irons needed extra time to get the better of the League One outfit at the Pirelli Stadium, where Crysencio Summerville came up with the game's solitary goal following a 0-0 draw in normal time.

However, the Premier League outfit made life difficult for themselves shortly after Summerville's strike, as substitute Potts was given a straight red card for a scissor tackle on Burton's Julian Larsson.

Referee Lewis Smith initially looked set to award Potts a yellow card, but following a few moments of deliberation and vociferous protests from both sets of players, he sent Potts for an early bath.

The 10-man Hammers nevertheless saw out the narrow win to book their ticket to the fifth round, but Potts will now serve a three-match suspension for serious foul play.

West Ham's Freddie Potts to miss Bournemouth, Liverpool Premier League games

Freddie Potts is given a straight red card! ?



West Ham are down to 10 men.



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/yNoBZPc9H6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 14, 2026

The 22-year-old will begin his ban against Bournemouth at the London Stadium next Saturday, and he will also miss the clash with champions Liverpool at Anfield on February 28.

Potts will then complete his punishment away to London rivals Fulham on March 4, before returning for another daunting showdown with Manchester City at home on March 14.

Santo was inevitably asked about the incident in his post-match interview with TNT Sports, and the Portuguese was keen to stress that Potts was not a "violent player".

"I didn't see the images," Santo said. "It's very difficult to judge, but what I can share with you is that Freddie is not a violent player at all. That's not the way he plays football, but I cannot judge the card, sorry."

Nuno Espirito Santo can unleash 20-year-old starlet after Potts red card

© Imago

Already a fan favourite among West Ham supporters thanks to his academy connections, Potts is yet to become an established starter for the Irons, making the first XI in 11 Premier League matches in the 2025-26 season.

However, the 22-year-old did complete 79 minutes of the recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United alongside Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes, benefitting from the demotion of Callum Wilson as Santo shifted to a more defensive shape.

With Potts on the sidelines, Santo can simply pair Wilson and Taty Castellanos up front again, with Soucek and Fernandes operating a two-man midfield, but he also has like-for-like alternatives.

Soungoutou Magassa and 20-year-old Mohamadou Kante could both benefit from Potts's suspension; the latter is yet to start a Premier League game but completed 105 minutes of the win over Burton.

A promising display from Kante in the FA Cup saw the Frenchman complete 20 carries, win six ground duels and register 11 defensive contributions, but he has clocked just 15 Premier League minutes so far in 2025-26.