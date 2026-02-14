Man City vs. Salford confirmed XIs: Haaland out, Stones returns as Guardiola makes nine changes for FA Cup fourth-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Feb 2026 14:03 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 14:30

Erling Haaland has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Salford City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola revealed at his pre-match press conference that Haaland was “not 100%” after the striker came off at half time in the Citizens’ 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Wednesday night.

Guardiola has been informed by club doctors that Haaland’s issue is ‘not big’, but the decision has been made for him to miss out against Salford.

A total of nine changes have been made to the Citizens side that beat Fulham in midweek, with Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rodri, Nico O’Reilly, Bernardo Silva and Antoine Semenyo all making way.

James Trafford returns in goal and will be protected by a back four of Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones, Max Alleyne and Raya Ait-Nouri – Stones will start as captain and will make his first appearance since featuring as a substitute in City’s pulsating 5-4 victory away against Fulham on December 2.

Nico Gonzalez comes in for Rodri and will operate at the base of City’s midfield, while Rico Lewis - who scored twice in an 8-0 FA Cup third-round win over Salford 13 months ago - is set to begin in an advanced midfield role along with Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki.

Omar Marmoush will lead the line in Haaland’s absence, while 17-year-old academy duo Floyd Samba and Ryan McAidoo - who scored on his senior debut in City’s 10-1 win over Exeter City in the FA Cup third round last month - are both named on the substitutes’ bench.

As for Salford, head coach Karl Robinson - who extended his contract at the club yesterday - has made three changes to the side that began the 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in League Two nine days ago.

Zach Awe is handed his first start for the club since joining on loan from Southampton, while fellow centre-back Brandon Cooper is recalled to link arms with on loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington.

Midfielder Josh Austerfield also returns to the first XI and is set to play alongside Jorge Grant and Kelly N'Mai, with captain Luke Garbutt and Rosaire Longelo operating as wing-backs.

Ben Woodburn, who made six Premier League appearances for Liverpool earlier in his career, will provide support in attack for Ryan Graydon, who scored twice in Salford’s 3-2 third-round win over Swindon.

Former Liverpool and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini is named on the substitutes’ bench. The 34-year-old Italian scored twice against Man City during his time with the Black Cats, including a first-half opener in a 3-1 EFL Cup final defeat at Wembley in 2014.

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Khusanov, Stones, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Lewis, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Marmoush

Subs: Donnarumma, Dias, Guehi, Rodri, Nunes, O’Reilly, Semenyo, McAidoo, Samba

Salford City starting lineup: Young; Awe, Dorrington, Cooper; Longelo, Austerfield, Grant, N’Mai, Garbutt; Woodburn; Graydon

Subs: Howard, Ashley, Turton, Stockton, Borini, Butcher, Udo, Ehibhatiomhan, Siri