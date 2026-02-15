Liverpool warned off £95m Newcastle transfer as Arne Slot 'leads race' for 24-year-old gem

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 08:29 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 08:29

Liverpool are apparently ahead of two fellow Premier League giants in the race to sign Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, but they will have to pay a sensational amount to bring him to Anfield.

The Reds were memorably heavily linked with a swoop for their erstwhile academy product during the summer of Euro 2024, when Gordon was allegedly telling his teammates that a move back to Merseyside was on the cards.

A transfer did not materialise for Gordon that year, but he has since been strengthening his case for another big-money switch with Newcastle, coming up with 32 goals and 28 assists in 141 games for the club.

Gordon has amassed 10 strikes and five helpers from 35 matches in the current campaign, although eight of those contributions have come in the Champions League - he has registered just three goals and two assists in 20 Premier League games.

Nevertheless, the England international's stock remains high, and according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool appear to be the 'early frontrunners' for a deal this summer.

Liverpool transfer news: Newcastle to make life 'difficult' in Anthony Gordon transfer race

Despite his association with Everton, Gordon comes from a Liverpool-supporting family, and the report speculates that there may have already been 'informal talks' over a return.

However, Liverpool have been warned that Newcastle will do their utmost to 'make life difficult' for the Premier League champions, who may have to pay up to £95m for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been monitoring developments closely too, but Liverpool have positioned themselves at the head of the queue for Gordon, who signed a new contract at St James' Park in late 2024.

The attacker's current deal is not believed to expire until 2030, meaning that Newcastle hold all the cards in negotiations, unless Gordon follows Alexander Isak's example and goes on strike to try to force an exit.

Gordon came off the bench for the final 27 minutes of Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Aston Villa, a game in which Sandro Tonali bagged a brace.

The Italian midfielder is another player whom Newcastle will 'struggle' to keep this summer - the report adds - as Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with the former AC Milan starlet.

Is Anthony Gordon really worth £95m?

Liverpool fans have had their gripes with Cody Gakpo this season and would welcome a ready-made alternative to the Dutchman, who ranks lower than Gordon in progressive carries, dribbles and key passes in 2025-26.

However, the Newcastle winger's underwhelming Premier League form is difficult to ignore - even if Eddie Howe's men have been found wanting collectively - and £95m for a man with three top-flight goals this season is nonsensical.

Gordon may have excelled in the Champions League, but relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur strode into the last 16 of that competition, so European statistics should not be a good measure of success domestically.