Man City 2-0 Salford City: Pep Guardiola breaks 71-year FA Cup record set by Liverpool

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 17:21 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 17:31

Manchester City equalled an FA Cup home winning record and broke a 71-year-old Liverpool streak in their 2-0 success over Salford City in Saturday's fourth-round showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

While not quite on the same level as their 8-0 obliteration of the League Two side last season - or their 10-1 third-round annihilation of Exeter City - Pep Guardiola's men progressed to the fifth round of the competition without too much stress.

An own goal from Alfie Dorrington broke the deadlock just six minutes into the contest, although Omar Marmoush was in an offside position as he dashed across the box to try to meet Rayan Ait-Nouri's delivery.

However, with no VAR in operation at the Etihad, the goal was allowed to stand, and the Sky Blues finally doubled their lead late on as Marc Guehi scored his first goal for the Citizens.

In doing so, the seven-time winners wrote their name into the FA Cup history books, equalling the all-time record for the most consecutive home wins ever in the prestigious competition.

Man City set new home winning record in FA Cup

© Imago / Focus Images

With 17 successive FA Cup victories at the Etihad Stadium since 2015, Man City surpassed a 71-year record held by Liverpool, who won 16 on the spin from 1939 to 1955.

The only other team to win 17 on the spin at home in the competition were Clapham Rovers, who managed such a sensational sequence between 1873 and 1881.

The last time the Sky Blues suffered a home loss in the FA Cup came during the 2014-15 competition, when they were stunned 2-0 by Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the competition.

However, Saturday's success means that Guardiola's side could still win an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season, as they also vie for glory in the Premier League, EFL Cup and Champions League.

The Citizens are only four points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table after the Gunners dropped points at Brentford on Thursday, and they will soon face Mikel Arteta's men in the EFL Cup final on March 22.

Having also finished eighth in the Champions League league phase, Man City earned a direct ticket to the last 16, where they will face either Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt, Inter Milan or Benfica.

The Citizens afternoon against Salford was not entirely perfect, though, as one of Guardiola's starters was forced off with a first-half injury.

What next for Man City after Salford victory?

© Imago / Sportimage

With the Champions League's last 16 still a month away, Man City have the luxury of a full week in between matches for the next few rounds; their next contest comes at home to Newcastle United next Saturday night.

Guardiola's men will then pit their wits against Leeds United at Elland Road on February 28, before welcoming Nottingham Forest to the Etihad on March 4.

City will be seen as favourites for all three games, but Arsenal must take on Igor Tudor's Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea within the same time period, potentially opening the door for the Sky Blues to close the gap even further.