Harry Kane beats Cristiano Ronaldo to sensational goalscoring milestone in Bayern Munich win

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 16:57 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 16:58

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has now scored 500 matches for club and country following his brace in Bayern Munich's 3-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

As the clock ticks down to the 2026 World Cup, the Three Lions captain remains in imperious goalscoring form and has hit yet another memorable milestone following his latest domestic double.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot to bring up goal number 499, shortly before hitting the five-century mark with a fine strike from outside the box.

Kane ultimately declared at two, which was enough to see the 32-year-old enter an elite crowd of players to have scored 500 career goals; he is just the 27th man to enter that list, and the first Englishman to do so.

Breaking down Harry Kane's 500 career goals

© Imago / Passion2Press

Forever famed for his record-breaking exploits at Tottenham Hotspur - even if he never took home a team trophy in North London - Kane scored an unrivalled 280 times for the current Europa League champions.

Kane managed 280 strikes in 435 appearances for Spurs, but he has already managed 126 in just 131 matches for Bayern Munich, including a staggering 41 in 35 games in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, the England captain has managed an unparalleled 78 senior goals for his nation, and he could hardly be in a richer vein of form before his attempts to guide the Three Lions to World Cup stardom.

Before making his Tottenham breakthrough, Kane managed nine goals for Millwall, five for Leyton Orient, and two for Leicester City; Norwich City are the only team he has represented but has failed to score at senior level for.

Furthermore, of Kane's 500 career goals, no fewer than 100 have come from the penalty spot, while he has only fluffed his lines 13 times from the 12-yard mark

Harry Kane on course to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo goalscoring total

© Imago / VCG

Kane will go down in history as one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of our beloved sport, but the current goalscoring GOAT has just come out of a self-imposed Saudi Pro League exile.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not hang up his boots until he has made nets ripple 1,000 times, and the Al-Nassr forward currently sits on 961 strikes in all competitions, 65 more than long-time rival Lionel Messi.

However, while Ronaldo struck his 500th goal on his 753rd career appearance, Kane has taken 743 matches to register five centuries - taking 10 fewer games to reach the mark.

The England captain is showing no signs of slowing down at all as his mid-30s come into view, and it is not impossible to envisage him continuing into his 40s, potentially putting Ronaldo's record at risk.