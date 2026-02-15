Arsenal's Martin Odegaard drops North London derby hint in pre-Wigan injury update

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 09:41 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 09:41

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has opened up on his recent injury scare ahead of Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan Athletic at the Emirates.

The Norway international recovered from a previous muscular problem to make the bench for Thursday's Premier League clash with Brentford and was brought on at half time for the ineffective Eberechi Eze.

However, in the process of trying to stop Keane Lewis-Potter from heading home the equaliser in that 1-1 draw, Odegaard suffered a blow to the knee and stayed down for a few moments receiving treatment.

Odegaard was able to complete the match, but the former Real Madrid talent was then observed limping through the mixed zone on the way back to the team bus.

Mikel Arteta did not provide an update on his captain post-match, but his latest issue raised fears over his availability for both the visit of Wigan and the imminent North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Martin Odegaard suggests he will miss Arsenal vs. Wigan

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Writing in his pre-game programme notes on Sunday, Odegaard suggested that he would not be taking part in the FA Cup clash, but he is hopeful of being fit to face Igor Tudor's Tottenham.

"I picked up a bit of an injury when they scored their goal, but hopefully it’s not too bad," Odegaard said. "We’ll see how it goes in the build-up to today's game and over the next few days.

"I tried to clear the ball as it came down, but instead kicked into the player a bit, and ended up over-stretching my leg, which pinched the knee. I was able to carry on, but on Friday morning it was very sore, so I was worried of course, but thankfully it looks like it’s not too bad."

Arsenal are already without Kai Havertz (muscle) and Mikel Merino (foot) for Wigan and Spurs, although Max Dowman was pictured back in training on Saturday following several weeks out with an ankle injury.

However, Eberechi Eze is almost certain to start both the FA Cup fourth-round clash and the North London derby, where he will attempt to replicate his astonishing hat-trick from November's 4-1 victory over the Lilywhites.

Assessing Arsenal's creativity crisis after Martin Odegaard injury

© Imago / Action Plus

Odegaard's two latest injury setbacks came at a cruel time for the 27-year-old, who was just beginning to have a regular influence on Premier League matches again before entering the treatment room.

Between December 27 and January 31, Odegaard provided a goal or assist in five of his seven Premier League appearances, setting up teammates against all of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Leeds United.

The Scandinavian has failed to complete more than 60 minutes in any of his last four top-flight games, though, and Havertz proved to be an influential figure in the Odegaard role before his latest issue.

At the same time, Eze has failed to live up to the hype since his move from Crystal Palace, and Ethan Nwaneri is plying his trade on loan at Marseille, but what the future holds for him in France is uncertain following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

Should the worst come to the worst and Eze also pick up a problem, Bukayo Saka or Leandro Trossard may be the next best thing in the number 10 slot, but Odegaard should be given the green light to return for the derby.