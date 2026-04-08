Crystal Palace injury news: Adam Wharton, Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure update ahead of Fiorentina Conference League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Apr 2026 16:50 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 16:54

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that key midfielder Adam Wharton is available for Thursday’s Conference League quarter-final against Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from the England squad last week after sustaining a minor adductor injury in the second half of the 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay at Wembley Stadium.

However, Glasner revealed at a press conference on Wednesday that Wharton is fully fit to play for the Eagles in the first leg of their European tie with Fiorentina at Selhurst Park.

“He had a minor adductor issue with England, but it’s all sorted,” Glasner told reporters. “He trained the whole week and is available tomorrow.

“The England team managed the minutes very well and so we are pleased that Adam also got a little bit of a break and then started to prepare for the Fiorentina game by Sunday.”

© Imago / Action Plus

Nketiah remains out as Glasner issues fresh Palace injury update

However, Glasner has also confirmed that striker Eddie Nketiah remains sidelined with a thigh injury that has kept him in the treatment room since the end of December.

“It’s how football is, because it looked like everybody was available for tomorrow’s until two minutes before the end of the session [today],” said the Austrian boss.

“Eddie unfortunately injured his hamstring again and had to leave the pitch two minutes before the end of the game. He won’t make tomorrow’s squad. He will have a scan again, but it doesn’t really look good for him.

“All the others are available. We had, on Sunday, 23 on-field players for the first time since the start of this season – but it is how it is.

“He was very disappointed and we are. The worst thing for a player is when you don’t play, when you don’t start, but when you are injured and have setbacks, that makes it very tough for Eddie.

“He will have all our support to come back hopefully before the end of the season, but we will see tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Glasner has also delivered a fresh update on midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who has not made a senior appearance for Palace since January 2025, but he did recently feature for the Under-21s after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

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Doucoure, Mateta fitness updates from Glasner before Fiorentina clash

"Cheicky had a few disrupted weeks. First of all, he had a daughter – that means he was two or three days not in!” said Glasner.

"Then, he started training, then he felt a little bit, in his muscle, not really a heavy injury, but after two or three days' training, he was out for two or three days.

"Then, he was in again, we had a scan, he's fine, so I’m hoping he’ll be back by the end of the week. The most important thing is, as he’s missed almost the last two years, he gets back to where he's stable, a training rhythm and then a playing rhythm – so we still have to be very cautious."

Another absentee on Thursday will be club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen as he is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Jean-Philippe Mateta is therefore in line to start up front for the first time since the end of January after recovering from a knee injury.

"JP played the full 90 minutes in an in-house game, and scored three goals, so he seems to be ready!" said Glasner. "He was out for six weeks in total where he couldn’t train with us and we had to build him up to being ready. I don’t know if he can play the full 90 minutes tomorrow.

"I expect the game to be a little bit more intense than the in-house game, but he had the full week with us in training, and he trained last week with us, and he showed that he is ready to start."

Palace are bidding to move one step closer to a first ever European semi-final, but they must get the better of a Fiorentina outfit who have been losing Conference League finalists in two of the last three seasons.