Crystal Palace lineup vs. Fiorentina: Predicted XI for Conference League quarter-final

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Apr 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 20:05

Nerves will be high when Crystal Palace take on perennial knockout specialists Fiorentina in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League tie at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

With the international break and FA Cup fixtures interrupting their schedule, Oliver Glasner is expected to welcome back several key players for this crucial encounter.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure are likely to remain sidelined through injury.

Larsen received his third booking in the competition during the second leg of the 2-1 win over AEK Larnaca, meaning Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to lead the line.

During the international break, Adam Wharton picked up a knock while representing England in their 1-1 draw with Uruguay national team and subsequently missed the clash against Japan.

Thomas Tuchel later confirmed it was a minor issue, and the midfielder is expected to return after the extended break.

Dean Henderson also missed Palace’s last two matches due to illness but should be fit to start, replacing Walter Benitez between the posts after more than three weeks without competitive action.

In defence, Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot are expected to retain their places, and aside from the inclusion of Henderson and Mateta, few changes are anticipated.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Guessand