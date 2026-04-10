Liverpool could equal 59-year club record in Fulham fixture as Arne Slot reveals two fresh concerns

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 11:41

Liverpool will be at risk of equalling an unwanted 59-year club record in Saturday evening's Premier League showdown with Fulham at Anfield.

The Reds return home bidding to end a dismal run of three straight defeats in all tournaments, having fallen to Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain's superiority in recent weeks.

A 2-0 defeat to the latter on Wednesday evening has put Arne Slot's side on the verge of exiting the Champions League, but their hopes of qualifying for the 2026-27 competition remain in their own hands.

Thanks to England's unrivalled UEFA coefficient, the top five Premier League teams will earn a ticket to next season's Champions League, and Liverpool currently sit one point clear of Chelsea in fifth spot in the top-flight table.

However, the reigning Premier League champions have found Fulham to be tricky customers in recent times, having failed to win any of their last three games against the London club in the top flight.

Liverpool out to avoid equalling club-worst run against Fulham

© Iconsport / PA Images

Slot's men took just one point from their two top-flight games with Fulham last season, settling for a 2-2 draw on home soil in December before succumbing to a 3-2 away loss at Craven Cottage in April.

Earlier this season, Liverpool were also held to another 2-2 stalemate in West London, and the Reds could now equal their longest league run without victory against Fulham - a four-match sequence from February 1966 to December 1967.

The Reds suffered one defeat and were held to three draws by Fulham in that sequence during the old Division One days, before ending that streak with a 4-1 win in 1968, in which legendary striker Roger Hunt scored twice.

However, Liverpool enter Saturday's contest having only managed one victory from their last five games against Fulham in all tournaments - a 3-1 top-flight triumph at Craven Cottage in the 2023-24 campaign.

Arne Slot reveals two fresh Liverpool concerns for Fulham fixture

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

The hosts will be without injured quartet Alisson Becker, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo against Marco Silva's side, although Alexander Isak is now fit and ready once more following his leg fracture.

The Swede came off the bench in the second half of Wednesday's loss to PSG, where Slot opted for an unfamiliar 3-5-2 setup, featuring Joe Gomez in central defence and Jeremie Frimpong at right wing-back.

Both defenders completed over 90 minutes - Frimpong was brought off in second-half injury time - and Slot has admitted that the injury-plagued Dutchman and Gomez are two additional concerns for the weekend.

"The players I'm of course worried about again for tomorrow will be Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez," Slot told journalists. "When you look at our bench against Paris Saint-Germain, it's the best bench we've had throughout the whole season. But sometimes things don't look as good as they might be."

Frimpong is nevertheless anticipated to start against the Cottagers in gameweek 32, but Gomez is expected to make way for the returning Mohamed Salah in one of a few changes from Slot.