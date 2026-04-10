Tottenham lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Roberto De Zerbi's first Premier League game

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 16:52

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi will not welcome any long-term injury victims back for his Spurs debut away to Sunderland in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Lilywhites are still missing Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia), Ben Davies (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Yves Bissouma (muscle), as well as Mohammed Kudus, who has undergone World Cup-threatening surgery on a new thigh complication.

In brighter news, Pape Sarr and Mathys Tel have shaken off knocks to make themselves available again, and the latter should be considered for a spot on the right-hand side of the attack.

Top scorer Richarlison could operate on the opposite flank as he chases his 10th Premier League goal of the season, while Dominic Solanke ought to fend off Randal Kolo Muani to start in the number nine role.

Xavi Simons was never a favourite of Igor Tudor's, but the Dutchman could be given more creative licence in De Zerbi's system, so a start in the number 10 slot cannot be ruled out.

Fan favourite Archie Gray should reprise his midfield role too, potentially alongside Joao Palhinha, although Sarr, Conor Gallagher and Lucas Bergvall are all viable alternatives.

De Zerbi can at least deploy a first-choice defence, albeit in front of second-choice goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, as Vicario is not quite ready to return.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Gray; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for this game