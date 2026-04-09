Harry Maguire sends clear transfer message to Man United chiefs as Premier League title challenge is predicted

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 16:22 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 16:27

Harry Maguire has insisted that Manchester United can challenge for next season's Premier League title if they get their recruitment right this summer.

The Red Devils have been in excellent form since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach in January, with the team currently third in the Premier League table and in a strong spot to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

It is expected to be a busy summer market for the 20-time English champions, with two central midfielders, a left-back and a left-sided attacker potentially arriving.

Maguire recently signed a new contract at Man United, ensuring that he will remain at Old Trafford for at least another campaign.

The England international has said that the summer will be "really, really big", insisting that the club "need better quality" and "players to come into the starting XI".

© Imago

Maguire backs Man United for Premier League title challenge next season

"We've had a great few months under the manager," the Manchester Evening News quotes Maguire as saying.

"I feel like the squad is starting to look like something that is a strong squad. But this summer's going to be big, really, really big. We need more players, we need better quality, we need players to come into the starting XI.

"Looking at the Premier League at the moment, I think over the last few years you've obviously had Manchester City, who were really tough to catch, and before the start of the season, you knew you had to put a points tally together where it was some going to catch them.

"I think next season you look at it and I think we've got to be in the bracket where if we get the recruitment right and everything's positive from now to the end of the season and we keep going on the curve there's no ceiling to where we can reach.

© Imago

Man United are expected to be busy during this summer's transfer window

"We've got to be in the conversation to go and win the big trophies.

"I want to win big trophies, I think that's part of playing for this club. I always say football is about memories and you can create memories by having iconic matches, scoring goals, but the bottom line is you get memories from winning big trophies.

"I want to be part of that. That's everyone's dream."

Man United are preparing to return from their lengthy break with a clash against Leeds United on Monday night, but Maguire will not be involved in that Premier League contest, having been sent off in the team's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last time out.