Sports Mole previews Sunday's Women's Super League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Leicester City Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by just two points will face off when Brighton & Hove Albion Women play host to Leicester City Women on Sunday.

The Seagulls are sitting in eighth place in the Women’s Super League table, while the visitors are two points adrift in ninth position.

Match preview

Brighton are operating in the bottom half of the WSL table after winning two, drawing two and losing four of their eight league matches this season.

The south coast side have gone four league games without a win since beating Everton 1-0 at the end of September.

Dario Vidosic’s side lost three consecutive WSL matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, before they played out a 1-1 away draw against Liverpool last weekend.

Rosa Kafaji may have struck late to rescue a point against the Reds, but the Seagulls will head into matchday nine in a downbeat mood after their League Cup group stage exit was confirmed with a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in midweek.

After losing to a second-tier outfit, the Seagulls will be desperate to produce a positive response in Sunday’s fixture, with the hosts targeting a second consecutive home league win over Leicester after recording a 1-0 victory in last season’s WSL home clash.

Brighton should be confident of making a strong start to the match, considering they are yet to concede in the first 30 minutes of a top-flight home fixture this season.

Leicester are sitting two points adrift of Sunday’s opponents after winning one, drawing three and losing four of their eight league games this season.

That solitary victory took place against Liverpool on matchday two, meaning the Foxes have gone six league matches without a win.

They started November with a heavy 4-1 defeat against Arsenal, before they rescued a point in last Sunday’s away meeting with West Ham United.

Rick Passmoor’s side looked set to fall to a narrow loss until Shannon O’Brien netted a dramatic equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time to clinch a draw.

They will look to build upon that result by claiming their second win over Brighton in 2025, after recording a 3-2 victory in March’s home fixture.

However, picking up all three points will be easier said than done for a club that have failed to win any of their opening four away league games this term (D2, L2).

Brighton & Hove Albion Women Women's Super League form:

W W L L L D

Brighton & Hove Albion Women form (all competitions):

L L W L D L

Leicester City Women Women's Super League form:

L L D D L D

Leicester City Women form (all competitions):

L D D W L D

Team News

Brighton attacker Tahirah Heron is unlikely to feature after picking up a hamstring injury in the midweek defeat to Charlton.

The Seagulls are also having to cope without the services of Michelle Agyemang, Bex Rayner, and Aisha Masaka due to injury.

Vidosic has confirmed that Fran Kirby is back in the squad after missing Brighton's final League Cup game.

Meanwhile, Leicester forward Noemie Mouchon will be out for four to six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury against West Ham.

The French striker is joined on the sidelines by Heather Payne and Janice Cayman, with the latter said to be around a week away from returning to action.

O'Brien is pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score the all-important equaliser against the Hammers last weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible starting lineup:

Nnadozie; Rule, Hayes, Minami, Olislagers; Symonds, Cankovic; Seike, Kirby, Kafaji; Camacho

Leicester City Women possible starting lineup:

Leitzig; Thibaud, Kees, Swaby; Van Egmond, Tierney, McLoughlin, Ale; Eiriksdottir; Cain, O'Brien

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion Women 2-1 Leicester City Women

Brighton have collected seven of their eight points from home matches this season, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to beat a Leicester side that have lost two of their four away games this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email