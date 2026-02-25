Preview: Al Ittihad vs Al Khaleej - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Feb 2026 19:13 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 19:20

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad welcome Al Khaleej to Alinma Stadium on Friday evening in round 24 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The hosts are aiming to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws, while the visitors are searching for their first victory in nine matches.

Match preview

Al Ittihad showed glimpses of the fighting spirit that powered last season’s title triumph in their 1-1 draw with Al Hilal on Saturday, but Tuesday’s 1-1 result against Al Hazem was more reflective of a disappointing title defence this term.

Sergio Conceicao’s men appeared set for all three points in Ar Rass after Roger Fernandes’s 80th-minute strike, only for Abdulaziz Al-Dwehe to equalise four minutes later.

While the Jeddah giants are now unbeaten in five across all competitions, their domestic struggles continue to overshadow any optimism. They remain sixth in the standings with 39 points from 23 matches, 17 points adrift of current leaders Al Ahli.

Having lost Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante during the winter window to Al Hilal and Fenerbahce respectively, Al Ittihad risk being left behind by their fellow PIF-owned clubs if their fortunes do not improve soon.

Success in this season’s AFC Champions League would undoubtedly mask some of the cracks, and on that front, Nadi Al-Watan will face Al Wahda in the round of 16.

Given their underwhelming league campaign so far, the home side could be forgiven for looking ahead to next week's continental assignment. First, though, they must negotiate Friday’s clash with Al Khaleej, who have not won any of the previous 17 meetings between the teams.

© Imago

After ending 2025 with four straight defeats, Al Khaleej seemed to have turned a corner with three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures of 2026.

Georgios Donis’s side were beaten for the first time this year by Al Ahli on January 20—a result that triggered an eight-match winless streak, with five of those ending in defeat, including Tuesday’s agonising 3-2 loss to Al Kholood.

While the Eagles are not in immediate relegation danger, their hopes of securing a top-half finish for the first time in a decade are hanging by a thread as they sit ninth, albeit just two points clear of Al Hazem in 13th.

Boasting the league’s fifth-best attack with 42 goals—three more than Al Ittihad—Al Khaleej have had little trouble scoring, but their output at the top end of the pitch has frequently been undermined by a porous defence, having conceded 37 times.

Facing an Al Ittihad side that have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 matches, Friday’s visitors will need to stay compact early on if they are to have any chance of finally securing their maiden victory in this fixture.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

D

W

L

W

D

D

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

D

D

Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League form:

L

L

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Alterphotos

Al Ittihad's Saad Al Mousa has been sidelined since early November with a broken ankle and remains out of contention.

Abdulrahman Al-Oboud is another long-term absentee for the hosts, who are also without Saleh Al-Shehri, Ahmed Yousef Al Julaydan and Faisal Al-Ghamdi.

Meanwhile, Hassan Kadesh is available once again after serving a one-game suspension for his red card against Al Hilal.

With 14 goals in 20 appearances so far, Joshua King is on track for his highest-scoring league season, although he is currently a doubt for Al Khaleej.

Kostas Fortounis leads the league in assists with 11 and will look to add to his tally on Thursday after a man-of-the-match display in the reverse fixture, where he racked up two goals and two assists.

Dimitrios Kourbelis is expected to slot right back into central midfield as he returns from a ban, meaning Mansour Hamzi could drop out.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Mitaj, Sharahili, Fabinho, Fernandes; Al Nashiri, Doumbia; Diaby, Aouar, Bergwijn; En Nesyri

Al Khaleej possible starting lineup:

Moris; Al Hamsal, Asiri, Al Khabrani, Rebocho; Al Eisa, Kanabah, Kourbelis, Fernandes; Fortounis, Masouras

We say: Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Khaleej

Al Ittihad have been a shadow of themselves this season, but their home form has been impressive, with nine wins from their last 10 matches.

We are backing the hosts to see off their visitors and edge a narrow victory at the end of 90 minutes.

