Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 14:00

Bottom-half battlers Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are separated by just three points in the Premier League table heading into Sunday's showdown at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles strolled to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in Thursday's Conference League quarter-final first leg, while the Magpies have not been in action since last month's 2-1 Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (muscle)

Doubtful: Evann Guessand (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

NEWCASTLE

Out: Sven Botman (head/face), Emil Krafth (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh/illness), Fabian Schar (foot)

Doubtful: Lewis Miley (thigh), Sandro Tonali (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon