Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Bottom-half battlers Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are separated by just three points in the Premier League table heading into Sunday's showdown at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles strolled to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in Thursday's Conference League quarter-final first leg, while the Magpies have not been in action since last month's 2-1 Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. NEWCASTLE
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (muscle)
Doubtful: Evann Guessand (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
NEWCASTLE
Out: Sven Botman (head/face), Emil Krafth (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh/illness), Fabian Schar (foot)
Doubtful: Lewis Miley (thigh), Sandro Tonali (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon