Newcastle lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bruno Guimaraes misses out

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 14:46

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that he does not expect Bruno Guimaraes to be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Brazil international is on the cusp of returning from a thigh problem but has also been struggling with illness of late, and Howe has admitted that he may not be back before Arsenal on April 25.

Guimaraes is expected to be one of four absentees for the Magpies, who are also missing Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (head/face) and Fabian Schar (foot), the latter two of whom have undergone recent operations.

Botman suffered his blow in the 2-1 loss to Tyne-Wear derby rivals Sunderland before the international pause, and his omission opens the door for Malick Thiaw to return to the XI alongside Dan Burn.

Thiaw could be one of two defensive returnees alongside Tino Livramento, who ought to replace the departing Kieran Trippier, but Aaron Ramsdale should reprise his role in between the sticks over Nick Pope.

Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali are both expected to be passed fit, so the latter could join forces with Joelinton in the middle of the park, behind Nick Woltemade in the number 10 slot.

The German was a standout in the loss to Sunderland - teeing up Anthony Gordon's early goal - and could comprise part of an unchanged attack also featuring Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes in the wide areas.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this game