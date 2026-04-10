Crystal Palace lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Jorgen Strand Larsen boost

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 14:46

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner will welcome Jorgen Strand Larsen back from suspension for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

The Norway international was forced to miss Thursday's 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first leg of the Eagles' Conference League quarter-final, having crossed the yellow-card threshold in the competition.

Strand Larsen is now back at Glasner's disposal, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is in no position to be dropped after confidently converting from the penalty spot in Thursday's showdown.

A spot may still open up in the Palace attack, as Evann Guessand is a fresh doubt after picking up a knock in midweek, but Yeremy Pino is a more natural alternative to the Frenchman than Strand Larsen.

Glasner could alternatively opt for both big men up front, but Pino and Ismaila Sarr should line up in support of Mateta, who could very well be rested in the second leg vs. Fiorentina given Palace's commanding lead.

The same goes for Adam Wharton, who should reprise his midfield role this weekend, but Will Hughes is a viable alternative to Daichi Kamada in the bank of four.

However, owing to a lack of defensive alternatives, the same three-man wall should protect Dean Henderson in the capital.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up for this game