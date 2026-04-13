Arsenal lineup vs. Sporting: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final second leg as Martin Zubimendi dropped

By Ben Knapton | 13 Apr 2026 10:23 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 10:35

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could be tempted to drop Martin Zubimendi from the starting lineup when the Gunners host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The Spain international produced arguably his worst performance in an Arsenal kit in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Bournemouth, and he is also one booking away from a Champions League suspension.

Christian Norgaard will also miss the first leg of any possible semi-final with Barcelona or Atletico Madrid if he is cautioned on Wednesday, but the Dane should still be considered for promotion to the XI ahead of the exhausted Zubimendi.

As a result, Declan Rice could be the only midfielder to reprise his role from the weekend's loss, as Eberechi Eze has made a quicker-than-expected return from a calf injury and could displace the ineffective Kai Havertz if Martin Odegaard (knee) is not risked.

The German and Gabriel Martinelli were Arsenal's heroes off the bench in their 1-0 first-leg victory, but the latter also failed to cut the mustard against Bournemouth, so Leandro Trossard should come back in.

Bukayo Saka's availability remains up in the air, but with Manchester City on the horizon, the England international could be spared once more as Noni Madueke is given another shot alongside Viktor Gyokeres.

Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are also on Arsenal's touch-and-go list, so Ben White and Piero Hincapie - also back from injury ahead of time - are likely to be stationed out wide, as Myles Lewis-Skelly makes way despite an acceptable display on Saturday.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Norgaard, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how Sporting could line up against Arsenal