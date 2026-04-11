Chelsea vs Man City: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Apr 2026 23:46

Manchester City will be hoping to keep up the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race on Sunday, when they travel to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior's Blues thrashed Port Vale 7-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final, and they will be looking to translate that performance against the League One side into another win.

As for Pep Guardiola's Citizens, they head into this clash fresh from the 4-0 demolition of top-flight champions Liverpool during their own quarter-final last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Chelsea's crucial Premier League clash against Man City.

What time does Man City vs. Chelsea kick off?

This match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, April 12 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Man City vs. Chelsea being played?

The Citizens will head down to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, the 41,312-capacity stadium that has been home to the Londoners since 1905.

How to watch Man City vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Key events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Man City and Chelsea?

Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick off has opened the door to Man City in the Premier League title race, but they must beat Chelsea on Sunday to make that result count.

Currently nine points behind the top-of-the-table Gunners, Guardiola's side have played two games fewer than their rivals and are set to face Mikel Arteta's team next weekend in a game that could decide the trophy's destination.

Another victory would put immense pressure on Arsenal, who have endured a difficult few weeks and have proven prone to late collapses in previous Premier League campaigns.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are pushing to qualify for Champions League football, and after fifth-placed Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield, the Blues will be desperate to avoid falling further behind.

However, Rosenior's men have lost three of their last five - and won just one of their last six - league outings, and it remains to be seen whether they can continue to be a thorn in Man City's side as they have been in the past.