Preview: Hamburger SV vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

Bundesliga action returns to the Volksparkstadion this Saturday afternoon as Hamburger SV welcome Borussia Monchengladbach for what promises to be a tasty showdown.

The hosts will be fresh after having their midweek clash with Bayer Leverkusen postponed, while Gladbach delivered two wild results in their first outings of 2026.

Match preview

What a week this has been for HSV! After losing 2-1 at Freiburg last weekend, Die Rothosen were hopeful of bouncing back on home turf against Bayer Leverkusen, though the match was ultimately postponed after cold conditions caused problems with the roof at the stadium.

The club went on a humanitarian mission following the postponement, delivering all the pre-made food to charities across the city of Hamburg and making sure the meals did not go to waste.

All the positivity went out of the window on Thursday after a report in Der Spiegel made specific accusations against the club’s former sporting director, Stefan Kuntz.

The outlet reported that Kuntz was allegedly removed from his position due to “inappropriate physical contact” with a female member of staff – an allegation which the 63-year-old continues to deny.

When it comes to on-field matters, Merlin Polzin and his men will be looking to continue their strong home form in the Bundesliga, which has seen the club pick up 14 of their 16 points at the Volksparkstadion.

HSV have lost just one of their last seven league matches at home, scoring 13 goals along the way. Die Rothosen have also won their last three meetings with Gladbach in Hamburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach are also going through a bit of a rollercoaster period, with the team following up their 4-0 thumping of Augsburg with a 5-1 defeat away at Hoffenheim.

Head coach Eugen Polanski lambasted his team’s mentality in the media after they conceded four goals in the opening 45 minutes – a situation which resembled their 6-4 debacle against Frankfurt earlier in the season.

After going from one extreme to another, Gladbach will now be looking to restore some order as they prepare for a trip to the Volksparkstadion – a ground which they last managed to conquer in a cup game back in 2017.

Nevertheless, Die Fohlen are in a better position in the standings than their upcoming opponents, sitting on 19 points from their 17 matches – ten points adrift of the top six and seven clear of the relegation zone.

What’s more, Gladbach won three of their last four away Bundesliga matches before the winter break – a run which proves they can do the business on the road.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L W W L D L

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

W L W L D L

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

D W L L W L

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

L W L L W L

Team News

Hamburg bolstered their squad with the loan signing of Southampton forward Damion Downs, though his debut outing at Freiburg was somewhat underwhelming.

Midfielder Daniel Elfadli was sent off in that game, which means he is suspended for the visit of Gladbach.

When it comes to injuries, Warmed Omari (knee) and Yussuf Poulsen (ankle) are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Borussia Monchengladbach have also strengthened during the January window, signing Japanese centre-back Kota Takai on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old played in the second half of that Hoffenheim thumping, and he will now be looking for a place in the starting lineup.

When it comes to injuries, Fabio Cristian Chiarodia (thigh), Robin Hack (knee), Tim Kleindienst (knee) and Nathan Ngoumou (Achilles tendon) are all expected to remain on the sidelines.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Soumahoro, Vuskovic, Capaldo; Muheim, Remberg, Lokonga, Jatta; Dompe, Downs, Vieira

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Diks, Takai, Sander; Netz, Engelhardt, Reitz, Scally; Neuhaus, Honorat; Tabakovic

We say: Hamburger SV 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Hamburger SV are a totally different animal at home compared to on the road, with the Volksparkstadion bringing out the best of Die Rothosen.

Gladbach, on the other hand, are a total mystery. One week they are brilliant, and the next they are absolutely shambolic. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to win.

