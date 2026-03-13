Chelsea transfer news: Reece James makes career-defining decision on future

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 12:55

Chelsea have announced that Reece James has signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

There is currently a disgruntled mood at the West Londoners after Wednesday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, that will now be lifted, to a certain degree, after club captain James agreed fresh terms that will run until the end of 2031-32.

The development is reward for the 26-year-old having been one of the most committed players at the club since he broke into the first-team setup under Frank Lampard in 2019.

Despite his well-documented injury issues, James has contributed 16 goals and 31 assists from 225 appearances in all competitions during a period where he has won Champions League, Conference League and Club World Cup trophies.

Blue in his blood. ? pic.twitter.com/ketSfRvIAS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2026

"Chelsea means so much to me"

While there has been no recent speculation of a possible exit for James, the contract announcement is a major step forward for both parties.

James told the club's official website: "I am over the moon to have extended my contract - Chelsea means so much to me.

‘I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes.

"I’m excited for the future under this ownership, sporting directors, coach and all the staff, and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years."

Made in Cobham. Here to stay. pic.twitter.com/0u0TqljnVC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2026

More to come?

Chelsea incredibly have 15 first-team players that are on contracts until at least 2031.

However, there is every expectation that more long-term deals will be announced in due course. As it stands, the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella are only on contracts that run until 2028.

Blues chiefs have not been shy in handing out extensions for players who have enhanced their reputations during their time at the club.

Moises Caicedo has not penned improved terms since his arrival in 2023, the same applying to Enzo Fernandez who moved to Chelsea six months earlier.

While their current deals run until 2031 and 2032 respectively, it would come as no surprise if negotiations with the pair over extensions were held in due course.