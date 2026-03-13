Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens update provided by Liam Rosenior ahead of Newcastle United game

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 13:19

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Estevao Willian will not feature against Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The Blues return to domestic action this weekend as they look to strengthen their bid to finish inside the top four of the Premier League table.

Three days after the 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Newcastle are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.

At a time when he has not always had his out-and-out wingers available, Rosenior has decisions to make regarding squad rotation.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Englishman acknowledged that Estevao would not be risked versus the Magpies.

© Imago / News Images

Rosenior hints at caution over Estevao

On a positive note, Jamie Gittens - who has also been suffering with a hamstring injury - will return to the squad.

Rosenior told reporters: "Jamie is back involved, which is great news.

"Estevao is still a little bit further away. We want to be careful with Estevao because of the nature of his hamstring injury.

‘The last thing we want to do is rush him back and see the injury recurring. So, we will see what he’s like for Tuesday’s game against PSG."

© Imago / Action Plus

Right Estevao approach from Rosenior

In his first season in England, Estevao has already racked up 17 starts and 15 substitute outings in all competitions.

Despite Enzo Maresca and Rosenior both viewing the 18-year-old as a star player, there is an argument that he has already made more appearances in 2025-26 than was initially anticipated.

Rosenior's and the club's medical staff will also take into account that Estevao has already made 83 appearances for Palmeiras and earned 11 caps for Brazil prior to his 19th birthday.

While there will be a natural desire to see the starlet back on the pitch, no risks should be taken on someone who has accumulated more minutes - and in the spotlight - than the majority of other players of his age in the world football.