Preview: Hamburger SV vs Holstein Kiel - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Dec 2025 22:32 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 06:14

Volksparkstadion is set to be the backdrop for a cross-division DFB-Pokal tie when Bundesliga club Hamburger SV welcome the 2.Bundesliga's Holstein Kiel on Wednesday in the round of 16.

Die Rothosen are hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season, while Die Storche will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Match preview

Merlin Polzin's HSV are three-time winners of the DFB-Pokal, though their last triumph came back in 1987, and their focus in 2025-26 is on surviving in the top flight.

This past Sunday, Die Rothosen earned their first and only win of November thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Fabio Vieira in a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart.

Polzin will be particularly pleased with the fight that his side showed to not just hold on but find a breakthrough despite having 18-year-old Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit sent off with nine minutes to play.

Winning at the weekend lifted HSV up to 13th in the Bundesliga, where their 12-point total sees them four clear of 16th-placed Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.

As attention turns to the cup, fans will recall that Die Rothosen scraped through to this round with a 1-0 triumph against 10-man FCH on October 28 courtesy of a late penalty from Robert Glatzel, following on from their 2-1 extra-time win against fifth-tier Pirmasens in August.

With that in mind, it would be fair to say that Polzin's men have been unconvincing in the cup so far, though the boss would point to the fact that the hosts have lost just one of their last five games at Volksparkstadion as a reason for optimism.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Holstein reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal in 2021, and supporters will be hoping that a deep cup run can be a bright spot over the remainder of the campaign.

Die Storche were demoted to the second tier last season, and while the club would have been aiming for an immediate bounce back to the Bundesliga, they have struggled.

On Saturday, Rapp's side followed up their 4-1 battering at the hands of Kaiserslautern on November 23 by losing 1-0 on their own turf against Hertha Berlin, marking their third defeat in their last four competitive matches.

To make matters worse, Holstein had nine shots against Die Alte Dame yet failed to direct a single one on target, and the manager will be desperate to address his team's blunt attack considering that Die Storche have not scored more than once in any of their nine most recent outings.

In any case, that latest loss saw Holstein drop down to 13th in the 2.Bundesliga, and they are now unthinkably just two points above the relegation zone.

Given the strife that the team have faced since their demotion, it would be easy for supporters to doubt their club's chances on Wednesday, but the fact that Rapp's men beat top-flight Wolfsburg 1-0 on the road in the previous round will be keeping the hope alive for some fans.

On the other hand, the visitors have lost three of their last five away trips, and Holstein will need to defy their poor recent travelling record to reach the quarter-finals.

Hamburger SV DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

Holstein Kiel DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

Holstein Kiel form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Oliver Ruhnke

HSV will continue to be without Daniel Elfadli and centre-half Warmed Omari as they work their way back from respective groin and ankle injuries, though Nicolas Capaldo, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha are available to form a back three in midweek.

Die Rothosen are also looking light up top considering that all of Robert Glatzel, Yussuf Poulsen and Rayan Philippe are sidelined, though they are expected back this month and Ransford Konigsdorffer, Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit and Fabio Vieira are on hand to start in their absence.

As for Holstein, the versatile Patrick Erras is dealing with a concussion, centre-back Carl Johansson picked up a knee injury, and left wing-back John Tolkin was taken off due to a muscle problem against Hertha.

With that in mind, Rapp could opt for a back three of David Zec, Marko Ivezic and Marco Komenda on Wednesday, flanking the trio with Lasse Rosenboom and Alexander Bernhardsson.

Further forward, Jonas Therkelsen may be supported by both Stefan Schwab and Adrian Kapralik given that Steven Skrzybski is recovering from a heel issue and Andu Yobel Kelati is set to miss out once again.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Gocholeishvili, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Vieira, Konigsdorffer, Rossing-Lelesiit

Holstein Kiel possible starting lineup:

Weiner; Zec, Ivezic, Komenda; Rosenboom, Davidsen, Knudsen, Bernhardsson; Schwab, Kapralik; Therkelsen

We say: Hamburger SV 1-0 Holstein Kiel

HSV might not be in the strongest form at the moment, but they should have just enough to make it past struggling Holstein, even with some rotation to the XI.

The visitors could enjoy promising spells between both boxes, but they have struggled for goals in the league and cup this term, and may blank once again.

