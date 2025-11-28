Preview: Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Nov 2025 14:30 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 22:25

Stuttgart's quest to qualify for the Champions League continues on Sunday, when they travel to face Hamburger SV at Volksparkstadion in matchweek 12 of the Bundesliga.

Hamburger are 14th with nine points, two ahead of the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot, whereas Die Roten are fifth with 22 points having drawn 3-3 with Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

Match preview

Hamburger SV lost 1-0 against Augsburg on November 22, and they will be disappointed to have created just one big chance despite taking 12 shots from inside the penalty area.

The defeat extended the team's winless streak to three games, with the club losing twice in that time, while they also lost two of their prior three matches.

Manager Merlin Polzin will hope for improvement in the final third on Sunday given his side have netted just three goals in their last five games while failing to score on two occasions, and they also only kept one clean sheet in those matches.

A win for Die Rothosen would be their first against Stuttgart in five fixtures, and it would also end a streak of four consecutive losses against the visitors.

Hamburger have lost one and drawn one of their past two at home, but they did win their previous two outings at Volksparkstadion.

Stuttgart deserve credit for coming back form 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to take a point against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, with Deniz Undav deserving of praise having scored a second-half hat-trick.

The visitors are level on points with fourth-placed BVB, while only four points separate the club from second-placed RB Leipzig.

Sebastian Hoeness's side won 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday against Go Ahead Eagles, and they have now scored 12 goals in their four most recent games.

Stuttgart also avoided defeat in that period, claiming victory on three occasions, but they did pick the ball out of their own net five times.

Die Roten's form on the road has been mixed considering they have won two, drawn one and been beaten in two of their last five away fixtures.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

L

D

L

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

L

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

L

W

D

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

Hamburger's Warmed Omari is set to be sidelined on the weekend due to an ankle issue, and his absence from central defence means fans can expect to see Nicolas Capaldo, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha selected together.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to be chosen to play in midfield, while Ransford Konigsdorffer may start up front given Yussuf Poulsen is a doubt.

Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic has been ruled out, though perhaps the visitors will not feel the impact of his injury as long as Undav is supplied chances by Badredine Bouanani and Jamie Leweling.

Angelo Stiller has arguably been the club's player of the season, and his inclusion in his side's double pivot is certain.

Dan-Axel Zagadou will play no part because of a muscle injury, so perhaps Finn Jeltsch and Julian Chabot will feature as centre-backs on the weekend.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Gocholeishvili, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Vieira, Dompe; Konigsdorffer

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Andres, Stiller; Bouanani, El Khannouss, Leweling; Undav

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Stuttgart

While Stuttgart have not been flawless at the back, there is an air of inevitability surrounding their forward line.

If the visitors are as devastating in the final third on Sunday as they have been in recent weeks, then it is difficult to see Hamburger taking any points.

