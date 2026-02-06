Preview: Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Feb 2026 15:42

Stenhousemuir will play host to Falkirk on Sunday night for a fifth-round matchup in the Scottish FA Cup.

The hosts defeated Greenock Morton to reach this stage, while the visitors narrowly progressed past Hearts in their fourth-round tie.

Match preview

Stenhousemuir are enjoying a positive 2025-26 campaign to date, including the Warriors currently placed second in Scottish League One, only behind leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle on goal difference.

Gary Naysmith's side have won 11, drawn eight and lost four of their 23 league fixtures, including remaining undefeated in their last six league matches, with their only defeat in that time coming against Inverness CT in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Stenhousemuir have also demonstrated their quality in this competition, comfortably progressing past Clachnacuddin FC with a 4-1 win in the third round and beating Greenock Morton 4-0 in the fourth round.

Now faced with undoubtedly their biggest test of the campaign, the Warriors will have to overcome Scottish Premiership Falkirk if they are to continue their run in the Scottish FA Cup.

Stenhousemuir may be enjoying an impressive run of results coming into this clash, but Falkirk are undoubtedly the favourites to claim the victory and progress into the next round, especially with the Bairns similarly on a strong streak.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

John McGlynn's side booked their Scottish Premiership return for the first time since 2009-10 by winning the Championship title last term, and Falkirk have recorded a superb first year back in the top flight so far this season.

After 25 Scottish Premiership fixtures, Falkirk are sixth in the standings with 36 points, from 10 wins, six draws and nine defeats, leaving them with a healthy eight-point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen.

The Bairns have been particularly formidable in recent weeks, with Falkirk winning five and losing three of their last eight league fixtures, while they also recorded a notable triumph in the Scottish FA Cup during that run.

Falkirk were drawn to face Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts in the fourth round of this competition, and after devastatingly conceding an 86th-minute equaliser from a Lawrence Shankland penalty to send the game to penalties, McGlynn's men were able to fantastically emerge victorious with a 5-4 shootout win.

Now aiming to maintain their momentum and book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since reaching the semi-finals in 2022-23, Falkirk will be eager to stamp their authority on this encounter and secure the victory.

Stenhousemuir Scottish Cup form:

W W

Stenhousemuir form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

Falkirk Scottish Cup form:

D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W L D W L W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Naysmith could decide to name a similar side to the one that defeated Greenock Morton 4-0 in the fourth round of this competition.

Matthew Aitken, who scored a brace in that match, should lead the line, with Ross Taylor and Kinlay Bilham in wide areas.

Meanwhile, Falkirk will be without the services of Ben Parkinson, Ethan Williams and Gary Oliver due to injury issues.

McGlynn is likely to name a rotated side for this match against lower league opposition, meaning the likes of Dylan Tait, Henry Cartwright and Connor Allan could start.

Stenhousemuir possible starting lineup:

Jamieson; Meechan, Buchanan, Graham, Jamieson; Taylor, McGill, Grant, Whyte, Bilham; Aitken

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Tait, Spencer, Allan, Miller; Cartwright, Stewart

We say: Stenhousemuir 0-2 Falkirk

Falkirk are undoubtedly the stronger side on paper against the League One Stenhousemuir, and the visitors are expected to record a comfortable win.

