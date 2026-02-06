Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 06 Feb 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 15:40

For the second time in the space of three days, Go Ahead Eagles and Telstar will go head-to-head as they lock horns at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday in round 22 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign.

Telstar emerged victorious in Thursday’s KNVB Beker clash, adding to their 4-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in September’s league meeting to make it two from two this season.

Match preview

Following a 2-1 defeat last time out, Go Ahead Eagles saw their Dutch Cup journey end at the quarter-final stage against Telstar, continuing a disastrous spell for the Deventer-based outfit.

Melvin Boel’s side have not won a game in 90 minutes since November 9, with their only two victories in the last 15 matches—against Roda and Heracles—coming via penalties.

Off the back of consecutive top-half finishes and a first trophy in 66 years last season, Go Ahead Eagles have endured a disappointing campaign domestically and on the continental stage, having already exited the Europa League and currently 14th in the Eredivisie table.

Just three points clear of the drop zone after a 1-1 draw against Telstar in their most recent league involvement, the pride of the IJssel Kowet will need to steady the ship quickly to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Only four teams have conceded fewer league goals in front of their fans than Go Ahead Eagles' 12, though that has not necessarily translated into a strong record, with Sunday's hosts picking up just three wins from nine home outings.

Thursday's victory over Go Ahead saw Telstar reach the KNVB Beker semi-finals for the first time in 34 years, but with the club bottom of the Eredivisie, they have bigger fish to fry in the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Anthony Correia’s side are winless in four league games this year, taking just one point from a possible 12 and sitting two points adrift of safety with 13 matches remaining.

De Witte Leeuwen recently saw their seven-match unbeaten run on the road ended by PEC Zwolle and will be looking to avoid consecutive away defeats for the first time since October this weekend.

Two of Telstar's three league victories so far have come in matches where they managed to keep a clean sheet, but having not managed a shutout in any of their last six affairs, Sunday's visitors will need to up the ante at the top end of the pitch to aid their quest for maximum points.

With tough fixtures against Twente and Feyenoord looming, Telstar face a pivotal February that concludes with a key clash at home to relegation rivals NAC Breda.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

D

L

D

D

D

D

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

D

L

Telstar Eredivisie form:

D

W

L

D

L

L

Telstar form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

L

W

Team News

Dutch duo Robbin Weijenberg and Pim Saathof remain sidelined with knee injuries, with the latter yet to make his first appearance of the season.

Gerrit Nauber remains out for Go Ahead Eagles with a broken leg, while Alfons Sampsted—Thursday’s goalscorer against Telstar—misses out through suspension after his red card versus Volendam.

January signing Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson is still not fit to make his debut, having been sidelined since late November.

Tyrone Owusu will miss a fifth straight game for Telstar, while Ronald Koeman Jr, Devon Koswal, and Patrick Brouwer are also expected to be unavailable.

Notching four goals and as many assists across all competitions so far, Jeff Hardeveld has proven to be a potent source of attacking threat from left wing-back, making him one to keep an eye on here.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Adelgaard, Van Zwam, Kramer, James; Linthorst, Meulensteen; Slory, Breum, Suray; Edvardsen

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Reiziger; Bakker, Offerhaus, Nwankwo; Hardeveld, Hatenboer, Rosseen, Noslin; Hetli, Van de Kamp, Zonneveld

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Telstar

Telstar boast a psychological edge heading into a third matchup of the season against Go Ahead Eagles, who will be increasingly keen to get one over their visitors.

Albeit by only a narrow margin, we are backing the home side to prevail here, further plunging Telstar into relegation danger.

