Preview: Alaves vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 15:18 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 15:20

Alaves will be aiming to make it three straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are 10th in the La Liga table, only three points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad, while Getafe are 17th, one point ahead of 18th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Match preview

Alaves were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, suffering a 3-2 defeat to Real Sociedad, but the Blue and Whites have won their last two in the league against Real Betis and Espanyol.

Eduardo Coudet's team are 10th in the table on 25 points, boasting a record of seven wins, four draws and 11 defeats, and they are only three points off the top eight.

That said, Alaves sit just three points ahead of the relegation zone, so the picture could change quickly, with a number of teams bunched together at this stage of the season.

El Glorioso have been relatively strong at home this season, picking up 18 points from their 11 matches in front of their own supporters.

Alaves have only managed to win one of their last 13 matches against Getafe, though, which proved to be a 2-0 home success in May 2024.

© Imago

The reverse match between the two sides earlier this season finished 1-1, while Getafe were 1-0 winners in the corresponding game in 2024-25.

Alaves enjoyed a lot of early success over Getafe, though, and it is the former that lead the overall head-to-head record seven wins to six.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a successive draws against Girona and Celta Vigo, and they are actually winless in all competitions since the start of December.

Getafe have not managed to triumph in the league since the end of November, meanwhile, and they are currently down in 17th spot in the table, just one point outside of the relegation zone with 16 matches left.

Jose Bordalas' side have actually been relatively solid on their travels this season considering their position in the table, though, picking up 11 points from 11 matches.

Alaves La Liga form:

LDLLWW

Alaves form (all competitions):

LWLWWL

Getafe La Liga form:

LDLLDD

Team News

© Imago

Alaves will again be without the services of their new signing Ville Koski, with the centre-back, who joined on loan from NK Istra in January, missing through injury.

Carlos Protesoni will also be absent due to a fitness issue, but the hosts are otherwise in good shape for the visit of Getafe.

Lucas Boye and Toni Martinez have scored nine goals between them during the current La Liga season, and the pair will continue in the final third of the field.

As for Getafe, Abel Abqar has recovered from a hamstring injury and could be involved, but Davinchi (knee), Borja Mayoral (knee) and Abu Kamara (muscle) are unavailable for selection in this weekend's contest.

Martin Satriano has made three appearances for Getafe since arriving on loan from Lyon, and the attacker will continue in the final third of the field.

Kiko Femenia and Juan Iglesias are again expected to operate as the wing-backs for the away side, with Djene Dakonam in the middle of the defence.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Garces, Pacheco, Jonny; Calebe, Blanco, Ibanez, Alena; Martinez, Boye

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez

We say: Alaves 0-0 Getafe

We are not expecting a classic on Sunday, and the two teams could share the points in a goalless draw, which would not be the worst result for either.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.