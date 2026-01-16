Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 13:54 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 13:58

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign at home to Alaves on Sunday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Espanyol, while Alaves sit in 16th spot, two points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Atletico have had a relatively solid campaign in La Liga, boasting a record of 11 wins, five draws and three defeats from their 19 matches to collect 38 points, which has left them in fourth spot in the division, four points ahead of fifth-placed Espanyol.

A top-four spot is the minimum requirement for Atletico at the start of every season, but the Red and Whites are not really in a title race this term, sitting 11 points off Barcelona, who are in incredible form at this stage of the campaign.

Simeone's side have not actually been in league action since drawing 1-1 with Real Sociedad on January 4; since then, Atletico have lost to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup and beaten Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 in the Copa del Rey.

The capital outfit are also in a strong position to qualify for the knockout round of the Champions League, currently sitting eighth in the overall table.

Atletico, as expected, have again been strong at home in La Liga this season, boasting a record of eight wins and one draw from their nine league fixtures in front of their own fans.

Alaves, meanwhile, will enter this weekend's match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, with the Basque outfit also qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Eduardo Coudet's side have not been victorious in La Liga since the start of December, picking up just one point from their last four league games, which came in a 1-1 draw with basement side Real Oviedo on January 4.

El Glorioso lost 3-1 to Villarreal in La Liga last time out, and their away form this season has been very disappointing, picking up only four points from nine matches.

Alaves have finished 10th and 15th in their last two campaigns since securing a return to the top flight, and they currently sit in 16th spot in the division, only two points above the relegation zone.

El Glorioso have only managed to win nine of their previous 34 matches with Atletico in all competitions, but they have lost just one of their last four games against the Red and Whites, while both league fixtures last term finished level.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WLLWWD

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWDLW

Alaves La Liga form:

LWLLDL

Alaves form (all competitions):

LWLDLW

Team News

Atletico will once again be without the services of Clement Lenglet through injury, while Nico Gonzalez will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff this weekend.

Head coach Simeone made changes for the Copa del Rey clash with Deportivo last time out, but the likes of Pablo Barrios, Koke, Alexander Sorloth and Jan Oblak will be recalled.

Julian Alvarez has scored seven times in La Liga this season, and the Argentine is set for another start in attack, but his recent form has been criticised, having failed to find the back of the net in Spain's top flight since the start of November.

As for Alaves, Carlos Protesoni is available again after serving a suspension, but Lucas Boye is a major doubt for the clash in the Spanish capital.

Nikla Maras (knee) and Facundo Garces (suspension) are also long-term absentees.

Carlos Vicente has been in impressive form for Alaves this season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, and the 26-year-old is again set to feature in the final third of the field.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Hancko, Pubill, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Ibanez, Blanco; Vicente, Suarez, Alena; Martinez

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Alaves

Alaves are capable of making this a difficult match for Atletico, as demonstrated by the recent results between the two sides, but Simeone's team should be able to secure all three points on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.