Preview: Espanyol vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 11:32 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:33

Espanyol will be aiming to halt a four-game winless run in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Alaves on Friday evening.

The home side are fifth in the La Liga table, two points ahead of seventh-placed Celta Vigo, while the away side are 15th, just on point outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Espanyol have enjoyed an impressive campaign, boasting a record of 10 wins, four draws and seven defeats from 21 matches to collect 34 points, which has left them fifth in the division.

The Catalan outfit are chasing what would be an impressive and indeed unexpected European finish, but they are now just two points ahead of seventh-placed Celta Vigo due to their recent struggles, which have seen them fail to win in 2026.

Indeed, Manolo Gonzalez's side have only picked up one point from their last four league matches, drawing with Levante, in addition to losing to Barcelona, Girona and Valencia.

Espanyol have a record of six wins, one draw and four defeats from their 11 home league matches this season, and they will be welcoming an Alaves side that have the worst away record in the division, claiming only four points from 10 games.

The Catalan outfit have won four of their last six league matches against Alaves, but it was 2-1 to the Basque team when the pair locked horns earlier this season.

Alaves' struggles on the road this season are shown by the fact that they have only scored four times in their 10 away league games, recording just one win in the process.

The Blue and Whites are 15th in La Liga ahead of the next set of matches, with 22 points leaving them just one point above the relegation zone, but they have managed to win two of their last three games in all competitions.

Indeed, Alaves beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 in the Copa del Rey on January 14, while they were 2-1 winners over Real Betis in the league last time out.

Eduardo Coudet's side finished 15th in La Liga last term, just two points clear of the relegation zone, and it does appear that they will be in another battle for survival this season.

The Blue and Whites lost 3-2 to Espanyol on their last visit to RCDE Stadium in September 2024, while they have not beaten the Catalan team on their travels since March 2002.

Espanyol La Liga form:

WWLDLL

Alaves La Liga form:

LLDLLW

Alaves form (all competitions):

LDLWLW

Team News

Espanyol will once again be without the services of Javi Puado due to a serious knee injury, but Omar El Hilali will return to the squad after missing out against Valencia through suspension.

El Hilali will be back in the team at right-back, while Kike Garcia is an option in the final third of the field, but Gonzalez will not panic despite the disappointment of the result last time out.

Pere Milla has scored six times this season and should retain his spot in the final third of the field, while there is also expected to be another start for Roberto Fernandez.

As for Alaves, Facundo Garces is serving a long-term suspension and therefore remains unavailable, while Nikola Maras is still out with a knee injury.

Denis Suarez is the only other injury doubt for the visitors ahead of Friday's clash, with the former Barcelona attacker struggling to overcome a muscular issue.

Toni Martinez was outstanding in the team's impressive win over Real Betis last time out, and the 28-year-old is in line for another spot in the final third of the field.

There will be no Carlos Vicente moving forward, though, with the 26-year-old completing a transfer to English Championship side Birmingham City.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Jofre, Gonzalez, Lozano, Terrats; Fernandez, Milla

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Protesoni, Pacheco, Otto; Guridi, Blanco, Ibanez, Alena; Boye, Martinez

We say: Espanyol 2-1 Alaves

Espanyol's recent form has been disappointing, but Alaves have been so poor on their travels this season, and we are expecting the Catalan team to bounce back on Friday night.

