Preview: Elche vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

Espanyol's search for their first win of 2026 will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they make the trip to Estadio Martinez Valero to take on Elche.

The visitors have dropped to seventh spot in the La Liga table due to their struggles, while Elche are 17th, just one point outside of the relegation zone.

Elche are dangerously close to the bottom three at a vital stage of the season, sitting in 17th spot in the table, just one point ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

It has been a tough campaign for the Green-striped ones, who finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Eder Sarabia's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, and they have not actually been victorious in the league since a 4-0 success over Rayo Vallecano on December 21.

Elche have been difficult to beat on their own patch this season, though, losing just two of their 13 matches, which will hand them confidence ahead of this contest.

Espanyol have the sixth-best away record in Spain's top flight this season, meanwhile, picking up 15 points from their 12 matches on their travels.

The visitors were so impressive in the first half of the season, but it has been a very difficult 2026 for the Catalan outfit, who have not triumphed since a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on December 22.

Espanyol have played eight times in La Liga in 2026 and have picked up just two points, and they will enter this match off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Manolo Gonzalez's side sit seventh in the league table, two points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, so it could still be an excellent campaign for the club if they can find that winning formula again.

Espanyol have won 20 of their previous 48 matches against Elche in all competitions, including a 1-0 success in the reverse game between the two sides earlier this season.

The Catalan team have only actually lost one of their last eight league games against Elche and are unbeaten in five heading into this weekend's contest.

Elche La Liga form:

DLLLDL

Espanyol La Liga form:

LLLLDL

Team News

Elche remain without the services of on-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort due to a shoulder injury, while Alvaro Rodriguez will need to be assessed before his involvement in this weekend's contest can be determined.

Yago Santiago is also out of the match through suspension following his red card in the clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Rafa Mir came off the bench to replace the injured Rodriguez in the second half of the game with Athletic Bilbao, and the Spaniard could now feature alongside Andre Silva in attack.

As for Espanyol, Javi Puado is out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury.

Without a win in 2026, Espanyol head coach Gonzalez is desperately looking for the right balance, and Edu Exposito's excellent performance off the bench against Atletico should equal a spot in the starting side this weekend.

There could also be a change in the final third of the field, with Roberto Fernandez likely to be introduced in place of Kike Garcia.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Morente, Cepeda, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Mir, Silva

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Lozano, Zarate; Dolan, Exposito, Carreras; Fernandez

We say: Elche 1-2 Espanyol

Something has to give for Espanyol at some point, and they will be coming up against an Elche side that are also in very disappointing form. It would not be a surprise to see a draw on Sunday, but we just have a feeling that the visitors will be able to navigate their way to a vital win.

