Crystal Palace injury news: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jorgen Strand Larsen update as Oliver Glasner receives triple boost

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 15:40 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 15:44

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the M23 derby at the Amex Stadium.

The Eagles are desperate to end a miserable 12-game winless run in all competitions which was extended last weekend when they played out a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta was left out of the matchday squad after an agreement had been reached for the striker to complete a £35m transfer to AC Milan in the latter stages of the winter transfer window.

However, the deal fell through after Milan’s medical tests revealed a knee problem for Mateta which would require surgery.

Glasner has since confirmed that Mateta will not feature in either of Crystal Palace’s next two Premier League games against Brighton on Sunday and Burnley next Wednesday, and a decision on whether he undergoes surgery is yet to have been made.

Crystal Palace yet to make ‘final decision’ on Mateta knee surgery

"First of all we have to manage his knee. The most important thing is always the players' welfare,” Glasner told reporters at a press conference on Friday. "We took a higher risk, that's why he could play in most games, but we rested him for some games and some training sessions.

"To be honest, it was not a big surprise to everyone that he could fail [the medical]. We knew that this can happen and he knew it. We knew and he knew there was an issue. He was not really pleased.

"We had different opinions from different doctors. We will now do more assessments, see another doctor on Monday, then all sit together and make a final decision.

"There are two ways we can do this - manage the knee like we have until after the World Cup, which is JP's dream to play in. Everybody has to say there's no risks.

"The other one is he undergoes surgery. We don't know how long he would be out, there are a few predictions. Could be two months, three months, six to nine months. There are many opinions, but it is about doing the right thing and we will decide next week."

Glasner continued: “[Mateta] won’t play on Sunday at Brighton, and he won’t play against Burnley. We want now a final decision how to manage his knee, what we have to do, what we should do.

“As everybody can imagine, it’s a tricky situation for everyone - for him, for everyone at the club - but at the end, if the decision will be taken that we manage his knee until the end of the season, he will be back in the squad.

“If he doesn’t undergo surgery and the knee is okay, he will start training with us and he will get integrated, and then he has to fight for his position like everyone else, but this is what he knows and he’s fine with it.”

Strand Larsen is “hungry to score goals” for Crystal Palace

In the absence of Mateta, Glasner could hand £48m deadline-day signing Jorgen Strand Larsen his full debut up front; the Eagles pushed ahead with the signing of the Norway international despite Mateta’s deal collapsing.

“[Strand Larsen] has a similar profile to [Mateta],” said Glasner. “We wanted a tall, physical No.9 with strength in the box, scoring goals, good at heading, and a great mentality, great character - that’s why we tried to sign him. We trust in him.

“We’re always looking at the profiles and the character of the player, and Jorgen shows both - that’s why we had a huge effort to get him into the building. He's shown it this week in training. He’s hungry to score goals, and of course he needs to get the ball in the right areas, but he has this feeling where to move in the box - he’s scored a few nice goals.

“We’ve Evann Guessand in, first week of training with us, Brennan [Johnson] arrived a few weeks ago - now, for us, it's pressing the reset button.

Kamada, Sosa, Wharton all available to return for Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Glasner has been boosted by the news that Daichi Kamada and Borna Sosa are both fit and available after recovering from injuries - the latter has been out since mid-December - while Adam Wharton is available to return from a one-match suspension to face Brighton.

"Daichi Kamada is back and trained the full week - he will be available for the Brighton game - and really, it feels like a new team, with three new players coming in (including Strand Larsen and Guessand).”

“Borna Sosa is back, Daichi is back, and Adam Wharton is back [from a one-match suspension]. Justin Devenny is close - maybe Sunday’s too early, but the Burnley game on Wednesday, he should be fine.

“The only ones are Cheick Doucoure - there’s still a long way to go for him - and Eddie Nketiah is not ready, but all others are back and available.”

Crystal Palace currently sit 15th in the Premier League table and nine points above the relegation zone, but a victory on Sunday would see them leapfrog Brighton, who are just two points above them in 13th spot.