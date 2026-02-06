Wolves transfer news: Rob Edwards provides Jhon Arias, Emmanuel Agbadou updates

By Darren Plant | 06 Feb 2026 14:57

Rob Edwards has confirmed that Emmanuel Agbadou and Jhon Arias are on the brink of leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League's bottom club are currently preparing to face Chelsea at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

However, despite the winter transfer window closing for much of Europe, Wolves have been trying to facilitate two more big-money exits.

Emmanuel Agbadou has arrived in Turkey ahead of finalising a transfer to Besiktas in a £17.5m deal.

Meanwhile, Wolves have accepted a £21.5m proposal from Palmeiras for Jhon Arias.

Edwards provides Arias, Agbadou updates

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Edwards confirmed that Wolves have decided that now is the right time to cash in on Arias, despite his arrival just six months ago.

He told reporters: "There's a deal agreed now between the clubs, so I expect that to happen in the coming days.

"We've been aware of it and that it could be the case. We've been in control of it and no-one would be leaving without our blessing, if we didn't think it was the right thing for the football club going forward."

Edwards also acknowledged that Agbadou was leaving the club after a year-long stay since his transfer from Reims.

© Imago / Focus Images

An argument for Wolves enjoying best transfer window of Premier League clubs

Sitting 18 points adrift of safety with 14 matches remaining, Wolves are already planning for life back in the Championship.

Adam Armstrong has been signed from Southampton with the view of scoring the goals required to earn Wolves an immediate return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, providing that there are no last-minute hitches, Wolves are in line to recoup £87m from deals involving Agbadou, Arias and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Profits are being made on a trio of players who have largely struggled this campaign, putting Wolves in a strong position to be proactive in the summer market when further exits are inevitable.