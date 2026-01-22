Man Utd, Man City 'possible destinations' for Chelsea, England star Cole Palmer in 2026

By Carter White | 22 Jan 2026 16:26

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly primed for a transfer to either Manchester United or Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has struggled with a number of fitness issues this term, limiting him to just 12 Premier League appearances.

There have been mumurrings of unrest in camp Cole, with the attacker linked to potentially following Enzo Maresca to Man City in the near future.

Chelsea are now under the stewardship of Liam Rosenior, who picked up a victory during his first-ever Champions League match earlier in the week.

The Blues had to pound the Pafos rock for a while but eventually secured three League Phase points thanks to a second-half effort from Moises Caicedo.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd, Man City moves 'could be on' for 'homesick' Palmer

According to The Express, Palmer could be set for a sensational move back to Manchester in the coming years.

The report states that the 23-year-old is feeling 'homesick' and struggling to adapt to life in the English capital.

As a result, a switch back to Manchester 'could be on' for Palmer, who has netted four Premier League goals this season.

It is claimed that the 'ship has sailed' on the player's Man City career, opening the door for Man Utd to swoop in for the star.

However, it is believed that the Red Devils would need to fork out over £100m for the services of England international Palmer.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Man Utd's new poster boy?

Should Man Utd secure a spot in the Champions League for next season, they would be in the position to attract elite players to Old Trafford.

With Palmer a boyhood Red Devil and supposedly missing Manchester, it is not implausible that the attacker rocks up at the Theatre of Dreams at some point in his career.

That being said, given his performances overall for Chelsea, the addition of Palmer would require about a significant financial commitment from Man Utd.