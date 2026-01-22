Chelsea news: Cole Palmer’s future in doubt amid 'London frustration'?

By Axel Clody | 22 Jan 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:47

Cole Palmer’s potential return to Manchester City seemed unthinkable not long ago. When he first arrived in London, the attacking midfielder immediately drew attention with his remarkable performances.

Excelling under both Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca, Palmer now faces injuries, a new manager, and homesickness. Could a return to the Etihad Stadium be on the cards? If so, he might reunite with Maresca, who is reportedly in contact with the Citizens.

Cole Palmer recent struggles in London

© Imago

Three years after leaving Manchester City, Cole Palmer burst onto the scene at Chelsea, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 33 matches in his first season.

The following campaign saw him continue that form with 15 goals and eight assists. Just when it seemed Chelsea had found a new Frank Lampard, injuries slowed the forward, who has yet to recapture the performance levels of his early seasons.

Palmer arrived at the club under Mauricio Pochettino. After Pochettino’s departure, Enzo Maresca took over, a manager Palmer knew from his youth academy days at Manchester City. Now he must adapt to a third manager, Liam Rosenior. Frequent managerial changes, the absence of the Champions League, and homesickness could prompt an early exit from Stamford Bridge.

A return to Manchester City makes sense given Pep Guardiola’s recent struggles. Following league defeats to Manchester United (0-2) and a Champions League loss at Bodo Glimt (1-3), Guardiola could leave earlier than the end of next season, possibly even this summer. Speculation is further fuelled by reported talks between the Citizens and Enzo Maresca.

When leaving Chelsea, Palmer admitted:

“I knew I wouldn’t be playing as much as I wanted.”

Could Palmer follow Maresca to City?

© Imago / News Images

Palmer’s statement reflects that the Spanish strategist did not grant him the playing time he desired. On the other hand, without this challenge and his departure, Palmer might not have developed into the top-level player he is today.

At Chelsea, he celebrated both a Conference League title and the Club World Cup triumph.

It is uncertain whether Chelsea would negotiate his exit. The club initially paid £42.5m to sign Palmer, a sum that now seems modest compared to his current value of around €122m (£107m).

Should a “return of the prodigal son” happen, City would need to dig deep into their pockets. For wealthy owners, this is unlikely to be a major issue.

A potential Guardiola departure, if results continue to disappoint, could accelerate Palmer’s return, especially with Maresca available as a replacement.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.