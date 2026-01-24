Arsenal vs. Man United: Michael Carrick facing major Matheus Cunha decision for blockbuster Premier League affair

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 14:53 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 15:39

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has paid tribute to Matheus Cunha for his attitude to not starting last weekend's Manchester derby with Manchester City.

Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were notable absentees from the starting XI against Man City, with Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu operating behind Bryan Mbeumo.

Carrick could name an unchanged side for the clash with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with Cunha and Sesko again potentially being left disappointed.

Sesko did not come off the bench against Man City, but Cunha did feature as a substitute, setting up Dorgu for Man United's second, before crossing for Mason Mount to register late on, but an offside decision denied the Red Devils a third.

Carrick praises Cunha attitude after Man City snub

"It's big (Cunha's professionalism). It's big. I think the disappointment, obviously, for all the boys who didn't start the game," Carrick told MUTV.

"You know, coming on and making a difference and feeling it. Whether that's actually making a difference, and that's something we spoke about this week, making a difference on the pitch or from the sidelines, or from the changing room.

"I've seen the boys supporting in the Directors' Box and celebrating the goal. For me to see that attachment, the connection from everybody, is huge, moving forward.

"Matheus, you know, made a big impact when he came on. The goal, obviously, but in terms of how he went about the game. I was delighted with him. Again, it's something, moving forward, for everyone to feed off and that goes a long way."

Will Cunha start against Arsenal?

Carrick has major decisions to make when it comes to his starting side on Sunday, but it could be a case of 'same again' considering the performance against Man City.

As a result, Cunha and Sesko are again likely to be on a bench which should also include the likes of Mason Mount, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

Shea Lacey is also pushing to return to the bench, while Noussair Mazraoui could be available after representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee will miss the contest due to injury issues.