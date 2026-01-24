Team News: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:00

Unbeaten in a whopping 17 league home games against Aston Villa, Newcastle United will seek an 18th match without defeat vs. the Lions in Sunday's Premier League scrap at St James' Park.

The Magpies eased past PSV Eindhoven 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, while the visitors bested Fenerbahce 1-0 in the Europa League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Jacob Murphy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Dan Burn (rib), Will Osula (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

ASTON VILLA

Out: John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ross Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins