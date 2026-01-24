Premier League Gameweek 23
Newcastle
Jan 25, 2026 2.00pm
St. James' Park
Aston Villa

Team News: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Newcastle vs. Villa injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
Unbeaten in a whopping 17 league home games against Aston Villa, Newcastle United will seek an 18th match without defeat vs. the Lions in Sunday's Premier League scrap at St James' Park.

The Magpies eased past PSV Eindhoven 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, while the visitors bested Fenerbahce 1-0 in the Europa League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE vs. ASTON VILLA

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Jacob Murphy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Dan Burn (rib), Will Osula (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

ASTON VILLA

Out: John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ross Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

