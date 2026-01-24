Chelsea defender 'emerges' as Crystal Palace transfer target as Eagles step up Marc Guehi replacement search

By Ben Sully | 24 Jan 2026 10:30 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:10

Crystal Palace have reportedly identified Chelsea's Josh Acheampong as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi.

The Eagles are in the market for a new centre-back after they recently sold their captain to Manchester City.

Palace opted to bring in £20m via Guehi's sale rather than allow the centre-back to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Eagles recruited Guehi from Chelsea in 2021, and it appears that they could look to repeat that trick in their search for his successor.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Crystal eyeing Acheampong move

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea's Acheampong has emerged as a possible transfer target for Oliver Glasner's side.

The update claims that Acheampong is one of a number of defensive options being discussed by the Palace recruitment team.

Palace have held 'no formal' talks with the Blues over a potential move, suggesting that their interest is at an early stage.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Liam Rosenior's side would be open to a permanent exit or a loan move for the rest of the season.

© Imago / News Images

Should Chelsea offload young defender?

Acheampong has struggled for action at times this season, although he has featured in six of the club's last seven matches.

The youngster has played at right-back and as a central defender this term, with his versatility boosting his chances of gaining minutes under his belt.

However, he is not seen as a regular starter, and Chelsea may view a loan exit as a good opportunity to aid his development, especially if the Blues are able to recruit a new defender this winter.

Chelsea are believed to be pursuing a deal to sign 20-year-old Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.