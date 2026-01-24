Mykhaylo Mudryk future: Liam Rosenior provides update on Chelsea winger, whether he has spoken to Ukraine international

By Darren Plant | 24 Jan 2026 10:51

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that he is yet to speak with Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Earlier this week, Rosenior confirmed that he had held discussions with exiled player Axel Disasi prior to the Frenchman's return to training.

However, the situation with Mudryk remains complex with the winger suspended due to a failed drugs test at the back end of 2024.

Now more than 12 months since his ban was enforced, there have been minimal updates on the situation despite Mudryk having always protested his innocence.

There have also been claims that the Ukraine international has made an appearance in training, but The Standard says that is not the case.

Rosenior provides Mudryk update

As quoted by the same outlet, Rosenior has suggested that it is 'not the right time' to hold formal conversations with the player.

Nevertheless, he says that it is something that is firmly on his agenda as he hopes for a positive resolution to the situation in the future.

Rosenior said: "It’s definitely something that I want to do, but there are many things I want to do and haven’t been able to do.

"He’s a magnificent player. He’s had a really difficult time and when the moment is right for me and him and the club, I’ll definitely have a conversation with him.

"The time is right when I speak with the board and the sporting directors and when it’s right that he’s in a place where I can have an impact, in a positive way, on his career.”

Any chance of a Mudryk loan?

When rumours emerged that Mudryk may be close to a return, it was natural that a loan switch elsewhere was mentioned in some quarters.

However, the 25-year-old appears destined to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, with it seemingly increasingly likely that there will be no update on the length of his ban before the end of the winter transfer window.

Mudryk has not played since scoring in a Conference League fixture at Heidenheim on November 28.