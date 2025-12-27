Arsenal receive unexpected late injury boost before Brighton clash as Mikel Arteta 'decision' awaits

By Ben Knapton | 27 Dec 2025 07:48 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 08:47

Arsenal have reportedly been handed an unexpected late injury boost ahead of their Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

As was the case last weekend, the Gunners could commence their next top-flight game sat second in the Premier League table, as Manchester City clash with Nottingham Forest in the day's early kickoff.

Victory for the Sky Blues at the City Ground would take Pep Guardiola's men a point above Mikel Arteta's side, but Arsenal have been backed to comfortably dispatch the Seagulls on their own turf.

Arteta delivered a brief pre-game injury update on Boxing Day, most notably delivering the latest on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have been sidelined with knee and thigh problems respectively.

The Spaniard revealed that Havertz - who has returned to full training - is a matter of days away from a long-awaited comeback from his serious problem, but he was less optimistic on Gabriel.

Arteta stated that the Brazilian defender was yet to train with the team and was still in the rehabilitation process, seemingly ruling him out of the clash with Fabian Hurzeler's men this weekend.

Arsenal receive unexpected Gabriel injury boost before Brighton?

However, according to HandofArsenal, Gabriel was seen with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Friday evening, suggesting that the 28-year-old may be in with a chance of returning to first-team action on Saturday.

Arteta and his coaching team will reportedly decide today whether to include Gabriel in the matchday squad list, for what would be the centre-back's first appearance for the club since the 2-2 draw with Sunderland on November 8.

The former Lille man has missed each of Arsenal's last nine matches in all competitions since pulling his hamstring on Brazil duty last month, and the Gunners have kept just three clean sheets during his absence.

Prior to entering the treatment room, Gabriel had registered two goals and three assists in his first 17 appearances of the season, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe's deadliest defenders in both penalty areas.

Could Gabriel be part of triple Arsenal injury boost?

Gabriel's inclusion in the matchday squad against Brighton would be a significant surprise, especially after Arteta's comments, but Gooners have learned to take the manager's pre-game injury updates with a pinch of salt.

The Brazilian's possible return could be one of three fitness boosts for the North London giants today, as neither Piero Hincapie (shoulder) nor Gabriel Martinelli (knock) have been ruled out of the game either.

Hincapie would be a more likely starter than Gabriel at the back given the latter's lengthy layoff, but Arteta can deploy Riccardo Calafiori centrally and Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left if he does not want to risk either South American.

Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) and Ben White (hamstring) will all miss out for Arsenal, who must keep a clean sheet on Saturday if they are to have any chance of winning, history suggests.

