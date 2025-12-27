Arsenal handed early suspension boost for Aston Villa clash as key Unai Emery star picks up milestone yellow card

By Ben Knapton | 27 Dec 2025 18:18 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 18:18

Arsenal have been handed an early suspension boost ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa, who will be missing a key defender at the Emirates.

The Gunners returned to the summit of the top-flight table with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, a couple of hours after Manchester City had gone top by beating Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline.

Arsenal's home triumph also ensured that they could not be caught by Aston Villa, who started the day three points worse off before their visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Unai Emery's men could at least remain within touching distance by sinking the Blues, but they were dealt a major suspension blow in the first half, when Matty Cash collected his fifth yellow card of the season.

The Poland international was cautioned for scything down Alejandro Garnacho, and his caution means that he will be unavailable for the meeting with the league leaders as he serves a one-game suspension.

Emery's only out-and-out alternative in the right-back role is Andres Garcia, who had not made a single Premier League appearance before December 27, but Ezri Konsa and Victor Lindelof can fill in as emergency alternatives.

Arsenal will also head into the game with a depleted defence, though, as Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are all in the treatment room.