Newcastle lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after positive Nick Pope injury update

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 14:24

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is hopeful of having number one goalkeeper Nick Pope back for the Magpies' Premier League battle with Manchester United on Boxing Day.

The Englishman has missed his side's last seven matches with a groin problem, allowing Aaron Ramsdale to enjoy an extended run in the team, but Howe revealed at his pre-game press conference that there was a "chance" of Pope's return here.

However, the same cannot be said for a sextet of defenders in Dan Burn (abdominal), Tino Livramento (knee), Kieran Trippier (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back) and Jamaal Lascelles (fitness), so the Magpies backline picks itself at Old Trafford.

Lewis Hall, Fabian Schar and Malick Thiaw are shoo-ins in front of either Ramsdale or Pope, while Lewis Miley is expected to act as an emergency right-back once again.

Jacob Ramsey earned a rare start in midfield during last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chelsea, but Joelinton - scorer of one of Newcastle's goals in their 2-0 win at Old Trafford last term - should return alongside regular partners Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Summer signing Anthony Elanga returns to his former stomping ground this weekend, but the Swede is out of favour under Howe and will likely have to accept a substitute cameo against the Red Devils.

Instead, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon should both reprise their roles alongside Nick Woltemade, now on seven goals for the Premier League season after his first-half double against Chelsea.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

