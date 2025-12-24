Man Utd lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bruno Fernandes replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 14:16 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 14:24

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim faces a critical selection dilemma in midfield for Boxing Day's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are reeling from the loss of Bruno Fernandes, who hurt his hamstring in last weekend's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa and will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks at least.

Fernandes's problem was one half of a double whammy for Amorim last weekend, as Kobbie Mainoo sustained a calf injury during a training session and is also unavailable for the visit of the Magpies.

However, the hosting manager will receive one boost in the shape of Casemiro's return from a yellow-card suspension, and the Brazilian will immediately slot into Fernandes's position in the engine room.

Manuel Ugarte may not join his fellow South American, though, as the Uruguayan was less impressive than Lisandro Martinez in midfield at Villa Park, so the Argentine could make a long-awaited start alongside Casemiro.

With Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui at the Africa Cup of Nations, Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu are shoo-ins out wide, as are Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko up front.

Neither Matthijs de Ligt nor Harry Maguire will be back from injury just yet either, so Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw will continue in front of Senne Lammens.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Martinez, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko

