Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'crazy' about AC Milan 19-year-old after new Mikel Arteta injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 08:28

Arsenal are allegedly 'crazy' about signing a teenage AC Milan talent following another fresh injury blow for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners unconvincingly defeated Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, overcoming their London rivals on penalties following a frustrating 1-1 draw in normal time.

Arteta was once again forced to field a new backline in that Emirates derby, as Piero Hincapie missed the clash with an unspecified injury picked up in the weekend's 1-0 Premier League win over Everton.

The Ecuador international's status for Saturday's battle with Brighton & Hove Albion remains unclear, but he could be one of four defensive absentees alongside Ben White (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) and Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh).

None of the quartet are expected to be long-term absentees - Gabriel could even return before the end of 2025 - but it remains to be seen if Arsenal's defensive shortages could trigger the pursuit of rearguard reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Arsenal 'crazy' about signing talented AC Milan teenager

© Imago / sportphoto24

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta, Premier League clubs - including Arsenal - are 'crazy' about Milan 19-year-old Davide Bartesaghi, whose rise to fame at San Siro has not gone unnoticed across the continent.

The teenager was promoted to the senior Rossoneri squad this summer by Massimiliano Allegri and has incredibly big boots to fill in the shape of Theo Hernandez, who left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal during the most recent window.

However, Bartesaghi has seamlessly slotted into Allegri's system at left wing-back, starting nine matches in Serie A and scoring a brace in the club's recent 2-2 draw with Sassuolo - his first goals for the seven-time European champions.

Bartesaghi is yet to suffer a top-flight loss since breaking into the Milan side, playing a critical role in helping Allegri's men cement a second-placed ranking in the Serie A table, only one point adrift of bitter rivals Inter Milan.

Arsenal allegedly took an interest in Bartesaghi over the summer and continue to monitor developments closely, but Milan are under no pressure to sell the talented teenager after he extended his contract until 2030 towards the end of last season.

Despite his tender age, the Italy Under-21 international is already seen as a 'cornerstone' of Allegri's team, and he is also said to be 'perfectly happy' at San Siro despite rumours of interest from the Premier League leaders.

Do Arsenal need to sign a new defender in January?

A move for Bartesaghi next month will likely be a non-starter for Arsenal, who would in any case be better served pursuing an out-and-out left-back rather than one who has predominantly played as a wing-back this season.

Some Gooners will no doubt cry out for January investment amid Arteta's defensive shortages, but after spending £250m in a record-breaking summer, the North London club are treading close to UEFA's financial fair play line.

As a result, big-money signings next month are unlikely without a big sale or two - especially after Arsenal raised just £10m through outgoings in the summer - and the Gunners should only have to navigate another few weeks with a weakened defence.

White, Gabriel and Mosquera are all expected back before the end of January, and there is nothing to suggest that Hincapie's problem is serious either.

Even if disaster strikes again, Arteta can deploy Martin Zubimendi or Declan Rice in defence if need be, and the presence of Noni Madueke means that Bukayo Saka could even return to left-back duties in the worst-case scenario.