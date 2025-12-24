Preview: Wrexham vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 24 Dec 2025 14:59

Boxing Day at the Racecourse Ground sees Wrexham host Sheffield United in a clash promising to be full of festive intrigue and Championship drama.

The sides meet in league action for the first time since 1983, and while Wrexham's showbiz-owners bring the ‘holly’, can the Dragons bring the ‘jolly’ to their home faithful’s Christmas this year?

Match preview

Wrexham are winless in their last five outings, leaving them 15th in the Championship table and seven points outside the playoff places.

Phil Parkinson’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Swansea last time out, having led for much of the game, only to concede two late goals to hand their native rivals the national bragging rights.

Home support at the Racecourse Ground will be vital if the Dragons are to rekindle their attacking spark and earn their first victory exactly a month to the day since their last.

With the penultimate game of 2025, Wrexham will be keen to end what has been a truly memorable year for the club on a high and reward their fans with three points.

Meanwhile, the Blades continue their ascent of the old Division One standings under Chris Wilder after a turbulent start to the season.

The visitors have won four of their last six games, most recently, plundering three past 10-man Birmingham City.

Now just nine points adrift of the playoff places, last season's playoff runners-up will be quietly confident that their quality and momentum can make a late push for a post-season berth.

Having netted 18 goals in their last seven games, the South Yorkshire side will hope they can continue in this rich vein of form when they visit a side they have failed to beat in the league since 1982.

Wrexham Championship form:

WDDLDL

Sheffield United Championship form:

WWWDLW

Team News

Wrexham face another challenge in selection as Danny Ward, Issa Kabore, Lewis Brunt, Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, and Jay Rodriguez all remain sidelined, limiting Phil Parkinson’s options across defence and midfield.

Adding to their injury list, wing-back Liberato Cacace may not be ready for Friday’s clash, having missed out against Swansea, potentially forcing Parkinson to adjust his approach on the flanks.

Meanwhile, Wilder’s change in tack against Birmingham bore fruit, as his side ran amok, putting a Blues back line to the sword.

A dazzling attacking midfield line of Tahith Chong, Callum O’Hare, and Gustavo Hamer provided the offensive impetus lacking in their 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion a week prior – a trio Wilder could well opt to field again.

Elsewhere, Jamie Shackleton remains sidelined with a persistent foot injury, with Ben Mee and loanee Louie Barry also expected to miss out.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, Dobson, Sheaf, O’Brien, McClean; Windass, Moore

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Bindon, Tanganga, Burrows; Chong, Arblaster, Riedewald, Hamer, O'Hare; Cannon

We say: Wrexham 1-2 Sheffield United

The Blades arrive in Wrexham eager to pick up from where they left off, and having lost just once in their last eight outings, they will fancy their chances of overpowering a Dragons side in unconvincing form.

