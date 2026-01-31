Nottingham Forest reach 'full agreement' with Man City over goalkeeper transfer with contract details and medical date 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 09:45

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City over the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

The shot-stopper has recorded 25 shutouts in 56 competitive appearances since he joined Man City from Bochum in the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old spent his first three seasons at the Etihad Stadium as a backup option to Ederson.

While the Brazilian departed in the summer, the signings of Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli pushed Ortega down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's squad.

As a result, Ortega has not played a competitive game for Man City since he featured in a 6-0 win over Al-Ainin in the group stage of last summer's Club World Cup.

© Imago

Forest, Man City agree Ortega deal

The experienced goalkeeper now looks set to bid farewell to the Citizens after emerging as a transfer target for Forest.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the two Premier League clubs have reached a full agreement over a permanent transfer for Ortega.

The German shot-stopper is expected to undergo his medical today before he becomes the newest member of Sean Dyche's squad.

The update adds that Ortega will sign a short-term contract until the end of the current campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why are Forest signing Ortega?

Forest have moved quickly to sign a new goalkeeper following the news that John Victor will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The injury has left former Norwich City man Angus Gunn as Forest's only senior backup option to the first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels.

That means that Ortega is to provide cover in the event of injury, so he is unlikely to see much game time during his time with the Tricky Trees.

However, the short-term nature of the contract makes it a low-risk deal for both parties and will allow Ortega to reassess his options in the summer.